Actor of new movie ‘Left Behind’ explains why he left the Church

An actor who took on the role of a pastor struggling with his faith in the new abduction movie ‘Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist’ says it was ironic how he was cast in the role.

Identifying as a lapsed Christian who left the Church but still clings to spirituality, actor Charles Andrew Payne told the Christian Post about his upbringing in the Catholic Church and what drew him away from the Church. ‘institution.

In the film, which hits theaters Thursday, Payne is a narrator throughout every scene and also stars as Pastor Bruce Barnes, who doesn’t live a life according to what he preaches from the Bible at the start of the film.

Growing up, the 56-year-old actor attended church religiously. But the negative experiences of the church drove him away. He remembers being discouraged by the pastors he met, who he felt did not practice what they preached.

Now he says he prefers to believe in God and spirituality without church religious observance to avoid what he calls “sinful humanity” within churches.

“I believe in a higher power,” he said.

“Some people say ‘the universe.’ Some people say ‘God’ whatever you want to call him. And I recognize there’s something going on in the world that’s bigger and bigger than me right now,” Payne said.

Payne’s remarks come as declining church attendance has impacted many denominations in recent decades. The growing trend of deconstructing oneself from the faith has led some prominent believers to announce that they have either completely abandoned the faith or left the Church or institutional religion in recent years.

The actor detailed major issues at the churches he was involved in that caused him to leave and never look back.

As someone who grew up in the church, Payne said it was natural for him to be heavily involved as he was raised by his grandparents, one of whom was a devout Christian.

“The first book I learned to read was the Bible. But, as I get older, I will freely admit that I found areas where I couldn’t fully buy into,” he said. “Did I have spiritual leaders in the Church that I saw that they didn’t necessarily walk on the basis of what they preached? Yes. And that made me a little disillusioned. So, I walked away from the Church, but not from my relationship with God.”

“Specifically, church leaders who are focused on constant fundraising or reminding people to pay tithing or trying to make them feel guilty for not paying enough, etc. I found that a bit problematic. You don’t know everyone’s situation, and it looks bad optically when you’re always asking for more money and then after church you drive off in your Mercedes.”

Payne said the churches he knew were too focused on material things and not on spirituality.

“I don’t need to be part of the Church. I think my relationship with God is my relationship with, you know, whatever you want to call it. It’s solid and strong,” Payne said. .

“My relationship with the Church; not so much. Because human frailty, human ego and human opinion sometimes get confused in their own way when the Bible should be the real spiritual message.”

Throughout the film, Payne’s character struggles with his faith as a pastor left on earth following the kidnapping that wipes out a large portion of Christians, including his entire family, from the earth to be taken away. to the sky.

“I grew up in the Catholic Church. But, one of the things that resonated with me with this story and the pastor I play is that I look a lot like him. I grew up believing fully. Then I got to a certain age where I stopped and questioned. So now I’m not saying I’m religious. I’m saying I’m spiritual,” Payne said.

“When it comes to pastors and people, I think not always practicing perfectly what you preach is just human nature. And I wouldn’t be surprised if there are spiritual leaders out there who are like Pastor Barnes, speaking the talk and not walking the I think we know the news, we have found many, many examples of this over the past few years.

In the rest of the film, after the abduction, Payne’s character develops a newfound faith and begins to navigate life with others as the Antichrist has taken his place on earth.

“Pastor Barnes has been left behind. And so he is one of those who now faces a spiritual dilemma because he was never really a fully convinced believer of the Scriptures and the things he preached. But, now that the rapture has happened, he’s realized this stuff is real,” Payne said.

“He’s been left behind. But he sees it as an opportunity for redemption and an opportunity for hope and an opportunity to work with the people who have been left behind now and find his way, and that’s kind of the ark of history.”

Payne said that although he distanced himself from the Church, he read the whole Bible repeatedly.

Assuming the role of a pastor in the film helped solidify his faith in God. The film also opened his eyes to the issues of religion that naturally exist.

“As you step into nature, you look around, you can’t help but recognize that there is a greater divine presence in our world. But, organized religion, to me, sometimes doesn’t seem to embrace that,” Payne said.

Payne said his beliefs about the end times and whether there would be a rapture did not change even after playing the role.

“I’ve read the book of Revelation. It’s hard to interpret. Will there be the end times? Are we living in the end times? I’m not knowledgeable enough to make that decision . But look around you. We know we’ve just come through a pandemic that’s not quite over yet, but it’s still here. Look at the division in the world as it is and the way which human beings treat each other,” Payne said.

“I can understand why some people would say, ‘hey, you know, this feels like the end of time.’ But the Bible doesn’t say when it’s going to happen. So who am I to say it’s going to happen? But is it a possibility? I’ll never deny that it’s highly probable that at some point something can happen.

“Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist” was written by film producers Paul Lalonde, John Patus and Jessica Parker and directed by Christian actor Kevin Sorbo.

The film is an adaptation of the latest installment in the “Left Behind” series, based on the bestselling books by Tim LaHaye and Jerry B. Jenkins.

The film will remain in theaters for a limited time of five days.

Lalonde, the film’s producer and co-writer, told the Christian Post in a statement that the film is based on a “true story” that “just hasn’t happened yet.”

“The current political, social and global climate is creating a perfect storm for an even greater resurgence of interest in what the Bible says about this,” Lalonde said. “Nothing you see on the news is surprising if you have the roadmap in your hands.”

Director Sorbo, known for his starring role in “Hercules,” will appear in the film alongside Payne, Neal McDonough, Corbin Bernsen, Greg Perrow, Sarah Fisher and Sam Sorbo.

Kevin Sorbo stars as character Rayford Steele, who was previously played by Nicolas Cage, who starred in the original 2014 film.

Payne said what attracted him to the role of Pastor Bruce was the dynamics of the role.

“Imagine getting up in the morning and the people you love are gone. It doesn’t matter whether it’s religion or whatever; they left. How would you feel as a human being? ” He asked.

“So that’s where I left; how would I feel? I have a wife and two children. If I got up and they weren’t there, but I was left for account, my heart [would] hurt. I cried when I thought of that. How would I react? How would I feel, and then I transferred that, and I pushed that onto the character.”