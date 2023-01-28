Alan Cumming Returns OBE Citing Toxicity of Empire | Alan Cumming





We tend to get things on our birthdays, but on his 58th birthday, Alan Cumming gave something back: the OBE he received in 2009. In an Instagram post, the Scottish actor explained how he had recently opened his eyes to the toxicity of the British Empire. He said his soul-searching was prompted by the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the conversations sparked by the event. I was incredibly grateful to receive [the OBE] in the 2009 Queens Birthday Honors List, as it was awarded not only for my work as an actor, but for activism for equal rights for the gay and lesbian community, in the United States, a writes Cumming. He had become a U.S. citizen a year earlier and cited some of that country's homophobic bills he had campaigned against: the Defense of Marriage Act, which prevented federal recognition of same-sex marriages, and the "don't don't ask, don't tell" which banned openly gay, lesbian or bisexual people from serving in the military. Upon receiving his OBE, Cumming said in a statement: I take this honor as an encouragement to keep fighting for what I believe is right and for what I take for granted as a British citizen. Thank you to the Queen and those on her Birthday Honors List for drawing attention to the US government's inaction on this issue. It makes me very proud to be British and galvanized as an American. But recent debates around the monarchy have changed Cummings' view of the role of the monarchy in the modern world, particularly how the British Empire has benefited at the expense (and death) of the world's indigenous peoples. entire. Cumming now thinks that the great good the award brought to the LGBTQ+ cause in 2009 is now less powerful than the apprehensions I have of being associated with the toxicity of empire. Cumming isn't the only celebrity to have returned the honors. John Lennon returned his MBE in 1969 to protest Britain's involvement in the Nigeria-Biafra affair, our support for America in Vietnam and Cold Turkey's fall from the charts. More recently, Welsh actor Michael Sheen returned the OBE he received in 2009 after reading about Welsh history and his country's relationship with the British state. Last year, Cumming received a more welcome form of recognition: a Tony Award for Best Musical, as producer of A Strange Loop. More recently, he's been seen on screens as the host of the US version of the hit show The Traitors, a role he seems to have embraced with glee. He comes across as if he's a substitute teacher sent to take care of an unruly class that he can't be bothered to discipline, he's obviously having fun, read the Guardians review. Now Cumming can bask in yet another reinvention. As he signed his message: I am now old Alan Cumming again. Happy Birthday to me!

