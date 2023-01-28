Pathaan: Bollywood is back and how! – ARABIC TIME

WhatsApp

It’s an incredible feeling to leave a cinema with a feeling of euphoria, excitement and nostalgia. Seeing some of your favorite Bollywood stars on celluloid accompanied by an interactive audience who whistles and cheers as the hero appears, or sings along to a Bollywood dance number is totally an Indian cinematic experience. It’s totally unique and very uplifting to be honest. No other cinematic experience is as distinctive as a Bollywood experience. Over the years, since my youth, I have often witnessed audience interaction in cinemas in India, Kuwait and as far as the UK. What amazes even more in Kuwait is that not only Bollywood stars are hugely successful among the Indian community, but also among Kuwaitis!

(left) Adeeb Shuhaiber (right) Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan in a scene from his latest film Pathaan.

Today I was lucky enough to experience that once again with none other than everyone’s super hero and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan along with an awesome cast and a very sultry Deepika Padukone . The icing on the cake was of course the outstanding action-packed and slightly comedic cameo from none other than one of my favorites Salman Khan (affectionately known to us fans as Bhai). As I waited to enter the cinema hall, I heard the endless chatter and mention of Shah Rukh Khan as the main draw of this latest Bollywood blockbuster.

Know that you must know that I am referring to the latest Bollywood blockbuster, Pathaan, also screened in IMAX format. The film is a globe-trotting spy thriller (shot in India, Dubai, Russia and France) with the hero playing a RAW government agent on a patriotic mission to stop an act of terrorism on Indian soil. In the cast are talented actors like John Abraham, the evergreen Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana who make this show even more watchable and totally entertaining.

Patriotic

The movie itself, to be honest, is nothing short of an event as a chiseled Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen after a four-year hiatus. It expands on the Yash Raj Spy Universe movies that started with Salman Khan’s outstanding Tiger (a third installment is coming soon). In short, the film follows India’s revocation of Article 370 of the constitution on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the effect it has on a Pakistani intelligence officer who swears revenge on India for this impactful decision. The hero Shah Rukh khan arrives on his patriotic mission.

The story, while not vastly different, goes through twists and turns and in the second half is frankly unexpected as you see what the villain really had in store for his act of revenge against India. Director Siddharth Anand ones shines again as an action-packed masala director after Bang Bang and more recently War. Must I say this movie had a much stronger cast and has a lasting impact. What adds to Pathaan is the amazing chemistry with heroine Deepika Padukone and the action and comedy scenes between Shah Rukh and Salman as towards the end they take Mickey’s out of each other and their age. Moreover, the outstanding action sequences and CGI can attract the attention of any other film industry. It was really impressive and non-stop for much of the movie. Some of the background music is truly impressive, especially when accompanied by the typical slow-motion Bollywood hero entrance.

The song sequences are obviously spectacular in Bollywood style (frankly nobody does it better). Pathaan is a pure artist known as Masala. In India, they call it Paisa Vasool (loosely translates to money back guarantee). Obviously, the advance ticket sales for the film set a new record in India, even beating some of the recent blockbusters like RRR.

The movie had the biggest release of any Bollywood movie. It is released in more than 100 countries and on more than 2,500 foreign screens. We’ve been talking so much lately that Bollywood needed a big blockbuster to make a comeback. To be honest, Bollywood has never gone anywhere and will always be unique, totally entertaining and irreplaceable. For all these opponents, Bollywood is back in force! In conclusion, I would just like to add Do not miss Pahtaan! Vasool Paisa guaranteed! By Adeeb Shuhaiber