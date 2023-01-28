Entertainment
Bollywood should make healthy and happy Romcoms instead of more action movies
While we love a good action movie when it’s awesome like Pathane, there are too many today. For many of us romcom watchers, it seems Bollywood has little to offer. So, we thought of some romantic comedy movie ideas that we love to see created by the Hindi film industry, so that we can see awesome new pairs on screen together and get our dose of romance with a great storyline. love without any but had. Here they are.
Contents
Romantic Comedy Movies Bollywood Should Try Making
1. SRK and Shefali Shah’s single-parent romantic comedy
The parcel:
Shefali Shah is a recently divorced single mother whose child fights with another child at school. She is called into the principal’s office where she meets the father of the other children, a widower, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Instead of a hostile altercation, he resolves the quarrel amicably and the two set up dates for their children to bicker. Somehow, in all of this, the two begin to spend more time together, whether in PTA meetings or supervising each other’s children. Thus, their empathy for each other turns into love. But could a potential interruption by Shefalis’ ex, played by Saif Ali Khan, ruin their romance? Someone, preferably Gauri Shinde, needs to make the movie so we can watch it and find out!
2. Opposites of John Abraham and Anushka Sharmas attract romance
The parcel:
John plays a straightforward computer scientist who enjoys painting but was nudged into a sensible career by his parents. After engineering college, his life was all work and no play and he became the stereotypical shy geek with a 9-to-5 job and very few friends. That is, until his new neighbor moves in. Played by Anushka Sharma, she’s an artist living the dream he always had. A free-spirited soul with a huge social circle of eccentric friends, she doesn’t live by others. But the twist is that after they start falling in love, she decides to move out. She doesn’t stay to become the maniacal pixie dream girl who is just a tool to help him discover his true calling. What will become of these two? Will they meet again one day? Petition for Homi Adajania to make this movie so we can find out!
3. Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khans Office Romantic Comedy
The parcel:
A potential movie idea that could well be a Korean drama, this movie would start with Kareena in a Gostylish avatar. She’s really committed to her work and doesn’t mess around when it comes to her career. One day, she walks into his office and sees the most shocking sight: her ex-boyfriend from college, played by Hrithik, is standing there years after they lost contact because he moved to abroad for his MBA.
He is assigned to work on the same project as her and she learns that the bosses are going to decide who gets promoted based on their performance this time. As expected, they are frosty with each other at first and it gets even more awkward when they have to compete, especially now that they are getting their feelings for each other back! Will one of them give in for the other? Dear Lord, please let Ayan Mukerji direct this movie so we can find out!
4. Neena Gupta and Tabus love the story of a fresh start
The parcel:
We saw the Grace and FrankieStyle female friendship in which two single women leave long-term marriages behind and ignite a friendship with each other. But, rise much better. How about Neena Gupta and Tabu in an LGBTQIA+ rom-com about two women in their 50s and 60s who left their unhappy marriages and then met to ultimately fall in love? If this film is made, no one could portray this story with more tenderness but light comedic timing than icons like Neena and Tabu. Can someone like Zoya Akhtar do it?
5. Abhay Deol and Alia Bhatts Imtiaz Ali style travel novel
The parcel:
This film begins with Alias’ character quitting his job to pursue his dream of becoming a travel photographer. She books her tickets for a Southeast Asia tour to take pictures, and on the plane meets a fellow traveler, played by Abhay. Backpacker with a thirst for adventure and a distaste for boredom, his charm instantly attracts him. They travel together, when she finds out why he left everything behind to travel. Will their dream of being together last forever, or is there a heartbreaking secret he’s not telling her? Imtiaz Ali must make the movie with these brilliant actors so we can find out.
6. The touching romance of Vicky Kaushal and Imran Khan
The parcel:
Bollywood has a serious and alarming shortage of LGBTQIA+ romances, and it needs to be fixed. Who better to do that than romantic comedy king Imran Khan? We imagined a movie in which Imran plays a shy introvert who is too overwhelmed with social anxiety to make a move. But then he meets the character of Vicky, a sweet, warm guy who is kind, honest, and open to love despite a heartbreaking past full of trauma. He falls madly in love. Will Vicky’s character be the one to help Imran see the good in the world and help him open up? This film should be directed, preferably by Shakun Batra, for the sake of our souls.
7. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Nora Fatehis film industry romcom
The parcel:
Picture this: Nora plays a choreographer who must coach a newcomer to the film industry, the son of a famous actor, played by Siddhant. He doesn’t show up for class, doesn’t learn the moves, and really seems to have the right. Meanwhile, it’s Noras’ big character break, and if she’s successful, it could mean more missions to help pay her rent. Will she be able to get him to take this seriously? As the two spend more time together during rehearsals and learn more about each other’s stories, romance brews and something clicks. Will this story have a happy ending? You have to know, and for that, the film must be directed by Farah Khan!
8. Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khans romcom rich in rags
The parcel:
In this Schitt’s Creek-scenario, Preity would be a wealthy heiress with a huge fortune, and Saif, their family’s lawyer. One day, however, Preity finds out that her younger brother, played by Varun Dhawan, cheated her out of his share of their trust fund and now she has no money, no house and no fancy clothes. .
After being a quiet support system for her over the years, Saifs’ character comes to her aid, promising to help her get her money back. With him, she learns to live like a laywoman, the value of saving money and how privileged she was. Does she fall in love with him during all this and does it move her to see all he has done for her? Will she become eligible again once her money is back and forget all about it? Karan Johar should make this movie with this hit couple so we can find out!
Which of these stories was your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
