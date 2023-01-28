Bollywood blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ tops list of biggest Indian movie releases

Bollywood blockbuster Pathaan has created history by becoming the biggest blockbuster of all time in Hindi cinema history with a box office collection of Rs. 313 crores in just three days after its release.

The film, which was released on January 25, not only creates Indian box office history but also leaves a mark at the international box office.

The mega blockbuster of 2023 made a gross box office collection of Rs. 201 crore in India and Rs. 112 crore overseas within three days of its release.

It should be noted that according to a report on boxofficeindia.com, Pathaan is set to top the list of greatest Indian movie releases of all time.

Pathane made a smashing gross box collection of Rs. 106 crore on the first day and revenue rose remarkably to an astonishing Rs. 113.60 crores on the second day.

With the worldwide earnings having crossed Rs. 200 crores already in just two days after its release, it is evident that King Khan still rules the hearts of his fans and the kingdom of Bollywood with his stellar performances and charming personality.

Strikethrough by Siddharth Anand, Pathane also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead.

Currently, Bollywood film Dangal holds the title for earning around Rs 702 crore gross worldwide.

People who long ignored Bollywood have now turned it on Pathane to see if he can maintain this winning pace and break through the Rs 400 crore nett mark in India and surpass the number of “Bahubali – The Conclusion”.

