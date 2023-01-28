



Razzies apologize after naming 12-year-old actor Firestarter The Razzies withdrew the ‘worst actress’ nomination for 12-year-old Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong after online criticism.



The Razzie Awards, given annually to the so-called ‘worst’ movies of the year, took out one of their picks. 12 years Fire starter Actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong is no longer nominated for ‘worst actress’ after a storm of criticism.

The Razzies, aka The Golden Raspberry Awards, awarded since 1981, honor/dishonor a selection of films in any given year, with that year’s “worst actress” selections including Bryce Dallas Howard, Diane Keaton, Kaya Scodelario and Alicia Silverstone. amstrong, who starred in the 2022 remake of the classic Stephen King adaptation Fire starter, had originally been among those nominees after the film failed to reach audiences or critics. The Fire starter role, a cursed young girl with telekinetic abilities, who is on the run with her father, was played by a young Drew Barrymore in the 1984 version which, with Steven Spielberg HEYput the young actress on the map. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: What Stephen King’s Firestarter Must Do To Be A Successful Reboot Armstrong was removed from the nomination ballot after several people took to Twitter to object to her inclusion. “The Razzies are run by soulless people. Naming a 12 year old? F— them. This kid could get amazing if you don’t get in your head,” tweeted Devon Sawa, known for movies as Final destination and Little Giants. Another child actor, 11 Wanda Vision Star Julian Hilliard, added: “The Razzies are already petty and classless, but naming a child is simply disgusting and wrong. Why put a child at increased risk of bullying or worse? Be better.” The Razzies’ official Twitter account posted, “In light of the comments (with which we agree), the @RazzieAwards will not include Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the final ballot. @DevonESawa.” In a statement obtained by The variety, Razzies founder John Wilson apologized and said they would no longer appoint anyone under the age of 18. He called the outrage “worthy criticism” which “brought our attention to our insensitivity in this case”. In his statement to The varietyWilson added: “We also believe that a public apology is due to Ms. Armstrong, and would like to say that we regret any harm she has suffered as a result of our choices.” Although the reaction of critics and the public to the Fire starter remake was largely negative, as evidenced by Armstrong’s performance catching the eye of Razzie nominations in the first place, many praised the young actress’ other performances. This includes his role as one of the franchise’s top villains for his role in 2021. American Horror Story: Cape Fear, a violin prodigy turned bloodthirsty vampire. Praise is no small feat in a show whose cast includes Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock and Jessica Lang among its most famous antagonists. Fire starter (2022) is available on Peacock. MORE: The Hidden Secret to Making a Great Stephen King Adaptation Source: The variety, The Razzie Awards

