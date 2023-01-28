Oklahoma country music star Reba McEntire opens ‘Reba’s Place’ in Oklahoma





ATOKA, Okla. (KFOR) Just when you thought she couldn’t put anything else on her plate, now you can add the restaurant owner to Reba McEntires’ resume. It’s a dream come true, Reba told visitors at the restaurant’s grand opening on Thursday afternoon. It just turned out to be something that was far beyond my imagination. Reba’s Place employee Shelley Johnson said the place was buzzing with excitement on opening day. Everybody loves it,” Johnson said. “Everyone loves him. How restaurants are getting creative to attract workers

The three-story restaurant, bar, entertainment and retail venue is located in Atoka, approximately 12 miles south of Rebas’ hometown, Chockie. I have another excuse to go home to our state, Reba said. It will help our city, it will help the community, it will create jobs. Reba Square, photo courtesy of KFOR Reba Square, photo courtesy of KFOR Reba Square, photo courtesy of KFOR Reba Square, photo courtesy of KFOR Reba Square, photo courtesy of KFOR The soft opening of restaurants took place earlier this month. So far, Reba’s Place has drawn crowds from all over the country to eat and browse the memorabilia throughout the building. We brought in people from Florida, Wyoming, Johnson said. I sat a couple who were here from Winsconsin the other day. It’s quite incredible. Yelp names the 100 best places to eat in the US

The menu is said to be inspired by the food Reba grew up with in southeast Oklahoma, as well as choices inspired by cities and regions associated with her career, such as Nashville, Tennessee. Dishes include a “slow-smoked Choctaw beef brisket,” a Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich, and a “southern charcuterie board” featuring country ham and boiled peanut hummus, among other apps and entrees. Fans at the Thursday night grand opening didn’t have to turn on the radio to hear Rebas’ music, as she surprised guests with a performance. It was his music that helped build this place, says Reba. Just before Reba took the stage, Janie Dillard, the Executive Director of the Choctaw Nation’s Commerce Division, also made sure to give Reba plenty of credit. “His hands are all over this property here tonight,” Dillard told the guests at Thursday’s event. “She says, ‘The team did this, the team did that. No, she is a very involved woman. She’s a shrewd businesswoman. She chose all the dishes you have on your table tonight. She chose all the colors. Draperies, color schemes, color palettes. All. She was so engaged. “She is on every call. We don’t have a call without her being there,” Dillard said. Reba’s Place is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the restaurant’s website.

