Shah Rukh Khan star Pathane directed by Siddharth Anand was released earlier this week to a thunderous response from audiences. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film which received very positive reviews from critics, was widely released on 5,500 screens in the domestic market. This wide release, coupled with the film’s immense anticipation and positive reviews, has done wonders for the company of Pathane.

Pathaan Day 4 Box Office Estimate: Shah Rukh Khan Star Sees 80% Occupancy; likely to raise Rs. 50+ cr. day 4

After opening on a strong note, the film saw an exponential increase in collections and patronage across the board. Now on its fourth consecutive day, reports claim that Pathane saw a further increase in attendance and room occupancy. According to reports, the occupancy rate for the late afternoon and evening shows is set at 80%. Interestingly, this high occupancy comes despite adding more shows and screens with select locations, even with midnight shows.

Going through this massive response to Pathane commerce was buzzing with excitement. In fact, early predictions and estimates claim that the Yash Raj Films venture will see yet another outstanding collection on day four. According to preliminary estimates, Pathane is likely to collect Rs. 50+ cr. on day 4 and enter the 200 cr. club.

