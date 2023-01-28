



Only an elite group of 17 artists to date have achieved EGOT status, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. The rare and coveted EGOT isn’t easy to find, so it’s no surprise that less than two dozen have achieved this status. And while performers don’t receive a final EGOT trophy when this happens, it’s still one of show business’s highest honors. So who has the EGOT? Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Tim Rice, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Helen Hayes, Marvin Hamlisch, Robert Lopez, Richard Rogers, John Gielgud, Jonathan Tunick, Alan Menken, Jennifer Hudson and Scott Rudin are those who won all four prizes in competition. While Barbara Streisand, James Earl Jones, Harry Belafonte, Quincy Jones, and Liza Minnelli have all received non-competitive honorary awards, not everyone considers them EGOT achievements. Next, Viola Davis is in the running to reach EGOT. Davis picked up her first Grammy nomination in the Audiobooks, Storytelling and Storytelling category for her memoir Finding Me. Davis already has two Tony Awards, a Primetime Emmy for How to Get Away With Murder and an Oscar for the 2016 film Fences. Rogers was the first to join EGOT when he finally won an Emmy Award in 1962 for Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed for Television for Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years. Lopez is the only person to dub EGOT when he won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Cocos Remember Me. He made the history books by becoming EGOT’s youngest when he won the ‘Oscar from Frozen, who completed his original EGOT. Wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez is Tony Award shy of EGOT. There are many artists who have three of the four awards. Here is a running list of who needs what price to complete EGOT. (Stars who had only one price before their death are not included). Joel Gray

Elton John

Justin Paul

Benj Pasek By Ellen Burstyn

Jeremy Irons

Jessica Lange

Frances McDormand

Helen Mirren

Al Pacino

Vanessa Redgrave

Geoffrey Rush

Maggie Smith Dick Van Dyke

Cynthia Erivo

Anne Garefino

Hugh Jackman

John Kander

Alex Lacamoire

Cyndi Lauper

Katrina Lenk

audra mcdonald

Bette Midler

Lin Manuel Miranda

Cynthia Nixon

Trey Parker

Ben Platt

Billy Porter

Ariel Sting

Marc Shaiman

Bill Sherman

matte stone

Charles Strouse

Lily Tomlin

David Yazbek Adele

Julie Andrews

Burt Bacharach

Alan Bergman

dear

Common

Eminem

Michael Giacchino

Louis Granson

Brian Grazer

Hildur Gunadttir

HER

Ron Howard

Kristen Anderson-Lopez

Paul McCartney

james moll

Randy Newman

Trent Reznor

Atticus Ross

Martin Scorsese

Ringo Star

John Williams

Kate Winslet

