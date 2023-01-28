Gems Of Bollywood has received a list of questions from Al Jazeera about the film Pathaan. Our answer

Al Jazeera, a state-owned publication in Qatar, contacted Gems of Bollywood yesterday with questions regarding the recent Pathaan publication.

We are producing the questions emailed to us by their correspondent Takshi Mehta as well as the responses we sent to him.

The Al Jazeera Question: Why are you boycotting Pathaan?

Response from Gems of Bollywood: Gems of Bollywood showed videos and statements from Bollywood movies and film personalities. These included films and interviews previously given by the Pathaan film cast. In turn, it is our audience that has chosen to stay away from Bollywood and the film in question. We assume it’s people’s reaction to our work that you call boycotting Pathaan.

Or you mean why don’t we watch Pathaan? Well, that’s because we’re not willing to pay for a product that offers nothing constructive to the brain and instead fills it with plagiarized nonsense. On top of that, he seems to have subtle agendas contrary to reality. For example, we find the plot of a noble ISI agent and an Afghan Pathan uniting to kill a rogue RAW officer decorated with a battlefield gallantry award, on the mountains of Afghanistan (the Hindu Kush is the most prominent mountain range in Afghanistan; the word literally means where Hindus are killed) highly reprehensible.

The fact that this film came at a time when Afghanistan is ruled by the Taliban, when almost all Hindus and Sikhs in the country have been driven out, and when India is struggling to confront the notorious politics of 1000 cuts from ISI, adds to that feeling.

Choosing not to buy a product and telling people about its ingredients is not the same as boycotting the product.

The Al Jazeera Question: Have you seen the movie?

Response from Gems of Bollywood: No. The Gems of Bollywood website posted a review of the film, but it is written by a third-party source. Read it here.

The Al Jazeera Question: What do you think of people who worship Shah Rukh Khan?

Response from Gems of Bollywood: We believe that much of the fandom is PR propaganda where money has been used to impact impressionable minds and make them believe that screen showmanship is heroism. Shahrukh Khan has a history of highly reprehensible roles and unethical professionalism.

In his iconic film Baazigar, Shahrukh Khan played a psychopathic serial killer who traps a woman in a relationship, only to throw her off a cliff. He strangles another woman to death, puts her in a suitcase, and throws her into a river in the same film. At the end, the sister of one of these women is shown mourning her death and fondly remembering their romantic times together even as baazigar o baazigar plays in slow tempo in the background, in a voice feminine.

In another of his signature films, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Khan played a stalker-abuser who teases a woman by showing her a bra, rips off her blouse and eats it, and forcibly tries to kill her when she is drunk. (song zara sa jhoom mon main), all of which are offenses that can invite the police under the Indian Penal Code. In the end, the woman is shown to have fallen in love with her and her father willingly gives her his hand in marriage, saying he thinks no one can love her more than he does.

You can read a detailed analysis of Khans chilling filmography compiled by Gems of Bollywood here.

In the film Ra.One, which was his home production, Khan was seen groping Kareena Kapoor in a supposedly funny scene even though the film was, in his own words, made for children.

He has featured in songs celebrating rape such as 18 baras ki kunwari kali thi and Bharatpur lut gaya hai mori amma.

We believe that anyone who adores these acts has the potential to become a psychopathic serial killer or, at the very least, a stalker-aggressor.

Much of the work he starred in was overtly copied from other films. Film Baadshah had several long scenes completely plagiarized from Hollywood films. Even a Pathaan movie poster looks lifted. It’s unethical, especially at a time when the same industry is speaking out against piracy.

The Al Jazeera Question: What do you think of Shah Rukh Khan?

Response from Gems of Bollywood: Besides his problematic stalker-killer-abuser roles listed above, Khan has exhibited a caste and race supremacy attitude in several interviews where he said things like I’m a Pathan, I’m very protective of my family or I am a Pathan, I am not afraid of anything. We believe that such statements demean other castes and races, since in census reports the Pathan have been listed as a category of Indian Muslims of foreign blood and therefore Ashraf (upper caste). We also find it tragic that he built his career on plagiarized works.

The Al Jazeera Question: Do you think the boycott had any influence on the film’s business?

Response from Gems of Bollywood: Only filmmakers and their investors can answer it, provided they want to. However, if this does not negatively affect the film industry as many claim, then Bollywood should encourage this harmless, non-violent and perfectly legal creativity as they are the champions of freedom of expression.

However, recently, Suneil Shetty was seen asking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and help stop the boycott of Bollywood hashtags on social media. Prior to this, actor Arjun Kapoor was seen saying in an interview that Bollywood made a mistake by remaining mum on Bollywood boycott campaigns on social media. It’s no secret that Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chadha and Akshay Kumars Samrat Prithviraj didn’t see the crowds from day one. Now, well-known film analysts like Komal Nahta are calling Pathaan film’s supposedly good day one streak a slap in the face to boycott Bollywood gangs.

There is no way we can know for sure because Bollywood finances are not in the public domain. Given their alleged past connections to the underworld and the pro-ISI propaganda in many movies, ISI or Bollywood insiders would probably know best.

However, note that the anti-Bollywood movement is not about forcing anyone to harm Bollywood financially. It is about making people aware of the negative aspects of Bollywood and encouraging people to stay away from it. It is like Satyagraha during the freedom movement.

Please note that these are our personal opinions based on our objective analysis. We never force anyone to accept our views, but if they do, we believe they are helping to make the world a better place for our future generations.





Criticism and review under Section 52 of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957

