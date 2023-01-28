Netflix Dumps Legacy, Home/Wife as Shop Projects Filmmakers – The Hollywood Reporter





A trend among entertainment companies as Hollywood continues its will-they/won’t-they relationship with a possible recession is the offloading of completed projects. The move has been seen across the industry, from AMC+ to Parmaount+ and from Disney to HBO Max. Now The Hollywood Reporter heard of two completed Netflix feature films, The legacy and Housewifewhich will no longer be distributed by the streamer, with filmmakers purchasing them elsewhere for distribution. The legacydirected by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff, and Housewifeby director Danis Goulet and producers Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman, are genre films that were to be released by Netflix, which will no longer move forward with the films. In the summer, HBO Max announced that the DC feature film bat girl and the animated film Scoob! : The holiday haunt would be mothballed after the two finished production. At the time, it was reported that they were victims of parent company Warner Bros.’ new corporate strategy. Discovery, which would take a tax cut from film budgets. It’s unclear exactly why Netflix decided to offload both features, but one notable difference from HBO Max titles is that The legacy and Housewife are purchased elsewhere. Most recently, a feature film based on the Comedy Central series Workaholic was dropped by Paramount+ five weeks before filming began. Like Netflix features, this project is now bought elsewhere. On the television front, several shows were canceled at various stages of production, or show renewals were canceled before the start of the new season. AMC Networks, which was on an uncertain financial footing, requested up to $400 million in writedowns, canceling orders for series like Demascus, 61st Street and Invitation to a bonfireall of which had been completed or were partially in production. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, studios like Paramount and Sony began offloading completed films to recoup or minimize financial loss, landing on Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV+ streamers. Almost three years later, after efforts to pivot to streaming, entertainment companies are facing inflation, a possible recession and a constant hunt for subscribers. Netflix’s decision to offload the two titles comes as the streamer tries to maintain roughly the same level of content spend — $17 billion — of years past, while focusing on profits from its more than $230 million. subscribers worldwide. Last week, the streamer announced a massive fourth quarter, adding 7.66 million paid subscribers, including its new ad tier option. As previously reported by THRthe streamer has reduced the number of its bets on movies, but has a splashing list of titles for the next few months that includes Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Murder Mystery 2 (March 31), Jennifer Lopez The mother (May 12) and that of Chris Hemsworth Extraction 2 (June 16). Recently, Netflix was a major buyer power at the Sundance Film Festival, winning the most animated premiere, Fair playfor $20 million. The legacy takes place on the eve of billionaire Charles Abernathy’s 75th birthday when, according to the description of the project, “he invites his four estranged children home lest tonight someone – or something – will come and kill him. For s Ensuring his family will help protect him from whatever comes, Abernathy puts every one of their legacies on the line – they’ll get nothing if he’s found dead at dawn.Joe Russo and Chris LaMont wrote the film, which stars Bob Gunton, Peyton List, Austin Stowell, Briana Middleton, David Walton and Rachel Nichols.(Nichols was previously married to Netflix film director Scott Stuber.) Housewife follows, as the login line puts it, “a mother recovering from a brutal accident moves into a prototype smart home with her family, only to discover that the home’s AI system may have sinister intentions. ” Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen wrote the screenplay for the film, which stars Alice Braga, Kris Holden-Ried and Sarah Gadon. A version of this story first appeared in the January 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

