Pathaan: Producers Guild of India writes heartfelt note expressing gratitude for Shah Rukh Khan star’s smooth exit: Bollywood News





Pathane became one of Bollywood's biggest record hits. But readers would be aware that the film's release was not expected to go smoothly, given the controversies surrounding the film. Although the intervention of the Central Board of Film Certification brought some relief to filmmakers and protesters, fear of an outcry against the film did not dissipate. However, despite all of this, Shah Rukh Khan star Deepika Padukone emerges victorious and the Producers Guild of India has taken to social media to express their gratitude to everyone who ensured its smooth exit. Pathaan: Producers Guild of India writes heartfelt note expressing gratitude for Shah Rukh Khan star's smooth exit In a recent post shared by the official Producers Guild of India Instagram handle, they went on to explain how the Bollywood business is all about employment for many and success stories like Pathane help them keep their jobs and careers. Their official statement read, Producers Guild of India thanks all state governments for ensuring the peaceful release of the historic blockbuster Pathane across India! Tens of thousands of hard working people make up the Hindi film industry and the largest content production fraternity for television and steam streaming services. The industry generates jobs, contributes to the country's economy and is one of the strongest and most efficient suppliers of India's soft power across the world. He went on to thank the governments adding, The Producers Guild of India is deeply grateful to all state governments for maintaining law and order and ensuring the peaceful exit of the historic blockbuster. Pathane across India! Your efforts to safeguard the sanctity of cinema so that it can entertain India and Indians have boosted the confidence of the Indian film industry. The industry has been around and has grown exponentially for over a century and we are among the few countries where local content still dominates. Continuing further, he said: This has been made possible by one thing and one thing only – the sponsorship of millions of moviegoers across the length and breadth of our great country. PathaneThe success of is that of hope, the one that makes us believe that the power of love can triumph over everything. We share this moment of victory with all of you. Thanks for making this possible. Thank you for being the catalyst for making history in India. #See you at the cinema. Pathane marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after four years as well as the return of his pairing with Deepika Padukone after eight years. The film also features John Abraham as an antagonist and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by YRF, the film was released on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

