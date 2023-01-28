The porn actor who murdered his lover in a cannibalistic ceremony and uploaded the horrific images to the internet

In May 2012, Luka Magnotta murdered a student named Jun Lin, cut up his body, and sent his limbs across Canada.

Luka Magnotta he made his living as a porn actor and a bisexual taxi driver. He had already aroused the suspicions of Canadian authorities for his videos in which he abused animals. The young man recorded himself and uploaded the footage to YouTube. He had thousands of people who disapproved and insulted him. But also, others who see it with a certain morbid pleasure. Thus, the views of his productions were on the rise.

But it didn’t reach the porn youtuber. In May 2012, Luka Magnotta murdered a college student named Jun Lin, cut up his body and sent his limbs across Canada, then shared a video of his crimes online titled Crazy, Ice Pick.

Before that, the young Canadian hung out in gay bars in search of conquests and tried to earn a living as a porn actor. He wasn’t very popular in triple X sets and many times he ended up asking for money for sex or even rob the men she seduces.

A body scattered across Canada

The man who found the suitcase with the victim’s torso recounted this moment to Justice: A horrible smell came out of it. He had been in this cul-de-sac for several days. I had noticed it every time I had to sweep the sidewalk.

Every morning, the building superintendent would come out to clean the front of the building. I had seen this black suitcase sitting next to the dumpster in a classic Montreal alley, like the ones you see in Hollywood movies that allow a thief to hide from the police. The site was only a few blocks from the house of the killer, Luka Magnotta.

You may be interested: She seemed like a loving mother, but her little son was poisoned with salt until he was killed.

Within days of each other, the victim’s other parts appeared in different Canadian cities.

But this morning it was different. A few days before, he had noticed an unpleasant odor, but he attributed it to the lack of garbage collection. He went around the corner to finish cleaning up and was hit with a choking smell. I vomit on my side against a wall.

I gathered my strength and went to open the suitcase. The impact was total. The guard only took a few seconds to vomit again. But before he can see the cut off a man’s torso with limbs torn off.

Within days of each other, the victim’s other parts appeared in different Canadian cities. But in this case, they weren’t found anywhere near Magnotta’s house.

For example, his left foot was discovered in a postal package delivered to the offices of the Prime Minister of Canada, was intercepted by the government residence guard. The package that the left hand carried, meanwhile, was opened in one of the headquarters of a political party in this country.

After the first impact, the police did not take several days to find the murderer. Magnotta had filmed the entire crime and posted it on the Internet.

Days passed and the issue rose to prominence in the headlines and in the Canadian news. For his victim’s right hand and foot, Magnotta had chosen a far more gruesome fate. These body parts of Jun Lin came two elementary schools full of children in Vancouver.

The schools started the day the school principals found the packages. They had read the news and seen the Montreal Ripper case on television. Even so, they had never imagined the horror they were about to experience. Luckily, the boys couldn’t see the remains of Magnotta’s victim. They only smelled a putrid odor and saw their red-eyed teachers.

After the first impact, the police did not take several days to find the murderer. Magnotta had filmed the entire crime and posted it on the Internet. In the footage, which is around 11 minutes long, the porn actor recorded himself cutting Jun Lin into pieces. It was fear.

Magnotta’s Victim

Jun Lin, 33 years old, he was a young, introverted homosexual who had trouble identifying with himself and finding a partner. He had recently come out of the closet and just wanted a friend so he could talk about his situation.

Lin was Chinese and was in Montreal for the first time on a university exchange. They contacted each other through a dating app for the gay community and started talking. They had a lot in common and at that first moment the young man from the East began to think that he really liked being in Canada. He still didn’t know what awaited him.

A friend of Lin spoke to the Montreal press from Beijing and described what the victim looked like: He wanted to find someone with something in common. But he didn’t deserve this, she said through her tears.

You may be interested: Graduation girl defended herself from sexual assault and was shot to the head

Magnotta’s profile on the dating app where he met Jun Lin, his victim

Once stopped, Magnotta told all the details on how he met his victim. The porn actor had placed an advertisement on a gay dating application in which he described that he was looking for a man for a casual sexual relationship with a sadomasochistic connotation. I also remembered that they met face to face, after talking several times, on the night of May 24, 2012. The same night the porn actor killed and dismembered Jun Lin. How was the first contact between the young people? When did Lin realize the horror that awaited her?

Before falling into magnotta’s ambush, Lin sent a final text message at 9:00 p.m. A few days later, this horrified friend saw Lin again in a video in which he was murdered with the title: A madman, an ice pick.

In the images that were shown during the murderer’s trial, he looks like Jun Lin was stripped naked and tied to the bars of a bed of a dimly lit room. Just a spotlight illuminated the mattress on which the victim was lying.

With Jun Lin bound and gagged, Magnotta played a New Order record to get inspired. He then looked Lin in the eye before murdering her with an ice pick and a kitchen knife. Immediately afterwards, he dismembered it with the same elements.

Their bloody and heinous raid did not stop there. Magnotta raped Lin’s body and an extended version of footage seen by police revealed that ate parts of the victim’s corpse.

kitty killer

Before the horror caused by the murder and dismemberment of Jun Lin, Magnotta was already in the crosshairs of Canadian police. The porn actor had filmed himself during he tortured and killed cats to generate content for his Internet videos. It was the closest antecedent to what he would later do with the young Chinese’s body.

An image of Magnotta released during the trial in which he was sentenced to life imprisonment

Less than two years before Lin’s murder, Magnotta uploaded a video of himself suffocating two tabby kittens to death with a vacuum cleaner and a plastic bag. in the background was heard New order, just like the night he murdered the Chinese student.

The impact was such that it became a documentary on Netflix. In don’t mess with cats It tells how a group of animal protectors tries to find Magnotta’s identity and whereabouts before he goes on killing cats.

At the time of Lin’s murder trial, Magnotta was assessed by several psychiatric experts. For the defendant, the problem was simply that negative attention is better than no attention. He had gotten thousands of views with his pictures killing kittens. With Jun Lin, he went further.

Despite his attempts to defend himself, the jury did not accept the argument that he was insane. Thus, in December 2014, he was he is sentenced to life imprisonment. For Lin’s family, Luka Magnotta’s punishment will surely never be enough. “I will never see his smiling face,” the victim’s father said after sentencing. I won’t be able to hear him laugh.

After sentencing, Magnotta’s prison life was conducted with a very low profile. But the scandal erupted again in 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, the Canadian media revealed how the murderer lived in prison.

The Ripper had a correspondent with whom he had planned an intimate visit in prison. for the occasion, Magnotta rented movies and had special food delivered for delivery.

Photos taken inside the maximum security unit in Quebec, which Magnotta describes as a university since the cell doors are open 90% of the time, show him relaxing with Jonathan Lafrance-Rivard, incarcerated for have had sex with children. Locked up, he’s still a monster.

Continue reading:

Graduation girl defended herself from sexual assault and was shot to the head

The ordeal of a missing child and the horror of the mother who saw him in child pornography videos

She seemed like a loving mother, but her little son was poisoned with salt until he was killed.