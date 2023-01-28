Wrexham hopes to use the Hollywood spotlight to develop new stars | Wrexham

Orexham’s short-term ambitions are clear to everyone. The Welsh club famous for having two Hollywood actor owners are desperate to leave the National League quickly and have invested significantly in the playing squad so that there is no delay in the clubs returning to the Football League .

They are top of the table and, although underdogs despite scalping Coventry in the final round, few would be surprised if they won an upset FA Cup against Championships Sheffield United on Sunday. Success on the pitch will help realize their plans as the club plot to build a new academy to provide a solid foundation for their long-term plans.

Wrexham have produced some of the best Welsh players of late, but few have come through the National League clubs’ center of excellence, something they hope to change. Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams, Fulham winger Harry Wilson and Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence are all from the area but were picked up by bigger clubs in their youth. Wrexham know they need to improve their offer to attract young talent.

Ownership by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney helped attract a wider audience, with the main focus on first-team efforts. A documentary about Wrexham shines a light on their efforts, but a lot of progress is being made behind the scenes as well.

Les Reed, Southampton’s former head of football development, has been hired as a consultant with the overhaul of the youth structure part of his remit. The owners want it to be the best academy in Wales and they want it to compete on a fairly solid basis with English academies in the North West, says Reed. Bearing in mind that would be part of a pecking order as that includes Manchester United and Liverpool. They want it to be the best it can be.

A young Wrexham fan with a homemade FA Cup trophy bearing the images of famous owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Photography: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

There are other more immediate priorities such as the redevelopment of the Kop stand to increase the capacity of 5,500 seats at the racecourse as well as the construction of a training ground. Wrexham now have to build an academy from scratch and it will take a long time for their youth line-up to challenge Premier League clubs for players. Prior to the arrival of the new owners, Wrexham was run by a supporters trust whose primary aim was to keep the football club alive. Investing in young people is not a luxury we can afford.

When you look at Wrexham’s potential in a number of areas, one of which is youth development, what you certainly see is that Wrexham may be a small town, but it is a huge area which is in North Wales and therefore has an excellent catchment area. area for a fanbase but also for younger players, says Reed. If you can harness that, there’s every reason a good youth program would be a big hit.

Wrexhams Paul Mullin now enjoys some fame in the United States thanks to the clubs’ celebrity owners. Photography: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The American owners naturally make the club a more attractive prospect, their fame is contagious at Wrexham and has attracted a new fanbase. This includes making striker Paul Mullin famous in the United States and Sunday’s FA Cup tie will be shown live on ESPN.

The point is, Wrexham have become a hip club, which is celebrated on social media all over the world in a way that none of the other competitors are, perhaps even some of the clubs in England, Reed explains.

It’s really appealing to young players and because it stretches so far you can impact catchment areas like Liverpool, Manchester and Stoke and its surrounding towns because there’s something different about from Wrexham which isn’t like going to play for Port Vale if you’re a guy from Manchester. He has this other aura that is appealing.

There’s no doubt that Ryan and Rob’s celebrity status makes a big difference. It’s a perk you need to use The Reeds

We have to use that and go the extra mile to make sure we get young players, who, given the opportunity and doing the right things you have to do, would choose Wrexham over any other competitor in this area. There’s no doubt that Ryan and Robs’ media coverage and celebrity status makes a big difference, the same way TikTok wants to be on our shirts. It’s a perk you need to use.

Even without an academy, the club’s center of excellence produced Leicester and Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward, who was sold to Liverpool without playing a first-team game for Wrexham. Another product of this system was Jordan Davies. The Coedpoeth-born midfielder is back at his local club after a spell at Brighton and will be an integral part against Sheffield United.

Les Reed, Southampton’s former head of football development, has been hired as a consultant by Wrexham to help overhaul the club’s youth structure. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Promotion would mean being subject to EFL regulations, which would mean going from a center of excellence to an academy. The plan would be to achieve Category 3 status within two years. The club need to identify a site to build a training ground and academy, but the structure is in place for the operation of their youth recruitment. As well as attracting young local players, Reed hopes those who have come through the academy systems at more established clubs in the catchment area would be ready to join Wrexham when released.

Wrexham is a club that has significant meaning for the people of North Wales. A kid brought up in North Wales who gets the opportunity to join Wrexham will jump on it, Reed thinks. Even if there are other clubs in our level or in the Welsh League, they would choose Wrexham. It’s obvious because of the club’s history and culture.

Then what happens as I found out at Southampton you get a good reputation and then some players Luke Shaw being one would choose to be with Southampton rather than Chelsea where he could have go because he sees the opportunities are bigger and if he is good enough he will eventually become one of the best clubs in the Premier League, which he did.

There’s no denying the potential of a club with a large catchment area, celebrity owners and a rising squad. But, as Reed says, it will take a lot of hard work for Wrexhams youngsters to live up to their lofty ambitions.