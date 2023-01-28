Jason Segel says he’s ‘still struggling’ with anxiety





Jason Segel talks about his mental health journey.

Segel, 43, stars alongside Harrison Ford in Apple TV+’s new therapeutic comedy Contractionas a man trying to counsel for the first time after his wife’s death.

While speaking during an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment than the show, which is now available to streamhelp to destigmatize mental illnesshe revealed he had asked for help “so many times” and “in so many different ways”.





“One of the things our show reveals is ‘Oh, we’re all a mess,'” he said. “Like even the person you think is your authority, they’re also a mess when they come home.”



He explained: “I’m quite aware of my own mental health. I’ve always struggled a bit with anxiety and the feeling that something is wrong and a feeling of impending doom. At some point I decided there was no reason to spend my life feeling unwell, so I tried to acquire tools, therapy being one of them, to feel that everything was okay. ”

After how I Met Your Motherwhich wrapped up its ninth season in 2014, Contraction is Segel’s first comedic television role. The CBS comedy starred Josh Radnor with Segel playing his best friend, Marshall Eriksen.





The “best friend” role was one Segel played over and over again, telling Yahoo! Entertainment, “I think what I’ve brought to the table is that I seem to have established the feeling that I’m like your best friend.”

With Contractionhe added: “What I said to them was, ‘We should push this character as far as we can, and use this really good feeling [that I’ve built up] for evil, and that he is mistaken. Get him a whole lot wrong, because I think you’ll always feel like he’s doing his best. ”

The first two episodes of Contraction are streaming now on Apple TV+.

