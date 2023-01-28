Bollywood’s Sandip Soparkkar Returns to Mangaluru Roots Kannada Movie News





Kari Haida Kari Ajja, a tale based on the coastal gods. Shoot over, the project led by Sudheer Attavar brought Sandip back to the customs of his own tribal community in Mangaluru.

Sandeep’s roots in Karnataka



With movies like kantara get global recognition, says a delighted Sandip, I’m excited to be part of the sandalwood industry. I have a strong connection as my grandmother is from Karnataka. My mother was delighted that I was going to act in a Kannada film. When the talented Sudheer offered me the role, that also of Guliga DaivaI couldn’t refuse.



The challenges of representation Guliga Daiva It was a Herculean task to step into the role of Guliga Daiva. I had to hang in the air, full dialogues in Kannada, which is new to me, so it was difficult. Especially since In the flower is aggressive and fierce. I had to jump from rock to rock barefoot, kick my feet and had many blisters, he says.



Ten hours of make-up

Initially, I had to sit for 10 hours on make-up trials because Sudheer wanted a classic look. After much experimentation, it came down to three hours. Removing the acrylic paint infused makeup was tedious but I didn’t feel any discomfort. When I said that to my grandmother, she said to me, when you have a blessing from God, you can do it, he recalls. A god feeling during filming

One streak saw him slam heavy ankles against his chest. In a stupor after the gunshot, his head continued to spin as he shivered. After the shooting, a few people said that it happened when the God takes over, says Sandip



Choreographing the Guligas Dance

We did a lot of research, watched countless videos, because we didn’t want to be wrong or hurt religious feelings, he concludes.

