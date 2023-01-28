Hollywood is preparing to react after the revelation of the secret files of the famous journalist Nikki Finke





Exclusive details Source: nikki finke January 27, 2023, posted 5:15 p.m. ET Hollywood A-listers and moguls are in total panic fearing the reporter Nikki Finkes telltale explosive files will be leaked or fall into the wrong hands after the notorious journalist spent decades burying damaging dirt on the biggest names in show business, RadarOnline.com has learned. Although the tough reporter is known for taking few prisoners, sources have insisted that Finke kept a colossal cache of damning intelligence to use once she was dead. The article continues under the ad Now, after his death on October 9 last year at the age of 68 after a long illness, the Tinseltown tattletales say superstars, moguls, hangers and has-beens are shaking in their shoes because the scribe knew EVERYTHING about EVERYONE and kept copious notes while smoothing out the problems of his favorite celebrities. She was feared for a good f—— reason: she had ALL the dirt and since her pre-Instagram heyday, most of it is in easily trackable email or text form (and saved in multiple places), the Deuxmoi Instagram account posted this week, citing an anonymous source. Source: mega The article continues under the ad According to the tipster, after the tycoon Jay Pensk wrested control of her Deadline blog from her in 2009, Finke saved quite a bit of insurance for future use on her tracking site, except Penske enforced the non-compete clause she signed when initial sale from Deadline, so she never ended up using one even after making amends with Penske. Finke died at Hospice by the Sea in Boca Raton, Fla., last year, which left her life-threatening celebrity knowledge vulnerable to the public. Knowing that his days were numbered due to ill health, Finke began sending packages to trusted friends and news outlets containing allegations that are, in some cases, bad on Harvey’s level, to quote directly someone who has seen some, wrote the anonymous tipster, referring to the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. SAFER: NEWS The article continues under the ad Source: mega Producers, directors and Hollywood stars who have abused younger women and, in some cases, younger men, but escaped #MeToo the first time around may not be so lucky this time around, including one of his very few tycoons with even more power than Harvey. The whistleblower also claimed that an unnamed A-list actor would be included alongside Weinstein and Bill Cosby if Finkes files were exposed. The article continues under the ad Source: mega The source warned: Shoes should start falling soon. Finke started her blog, Deadline Hollywood Daily, and became a bitter rival to trade publications Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, as The New York Times. presented in a report this week who wondered if Finke was a genius or a freak.

