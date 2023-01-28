People gather in downtown LA, Hollywood to protest the death of Tire Nichols





Small groups of protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood on Saturday, a day after about 200 people gathered outside LAPD headquarters to protest the violent death of Tire Nichols, 29, who died during a confrontation with five Memphis police officers. “A small group gathered in downtown Los Angeles. Traffic was unaffected,” he added. the department tweeted at 11:23 a.m. Saturday. “The Los Angeles Police Department remains committed to ensuring everyone can exercise their 1st Amendment rights.” The LAPD then tweeted at 12:15 p.m. that “another small group” had gathered in the Hollywood area. Shortly before 2 p.m., police said the downtown Los Angeles group “peacefully exercised their 1st Amendment rights and dispersed shortly thereafter.” Friday night’s rally grew after the release of a graphic video depicting Nichols’ fatal beating on January 7. The five Memphis police officers have since been fired and charged with murder. RELATED: Some in the crowd outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters surrounded parked police cars – banging on them and slamming windows – but no arrests were made and most left after being warned by officers at the scene, authorities said. The group had marched through downtown Los Angeles carrying Black Lives Matter banners before gathering on First and Main streets shortly after 8 p.m. for a candlelight vigil for Nichols and also Keenan Anderson, who died in LAPD custody on January 6 after being repeatedly shot by a Taser. . Protesters toppled protective metal barriers and someone spray-painted the word “kill” on the building below the words Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Times reported. Similar demonstrations took place across the country Friday evening after the broadcast of the video which was widely decried by citizens, elected officials and law enforcement. “The grotesque actions I saw in the video were incredibly disturbing, cruel and inhumane,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. “To see former Memphis police officers indulging in such unnecessary and excessive force at the expense of Tire Nichols’ life angers me as a police officer, as an American. “This behavior goes against every tenet of the law enforcement profession and is in direct contradiction to the dedication and sacrifice of the vast majority of our members who strive to protect and serve. breach of trust tarnishes our badge and has a caustic effect on public trust.” The Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs called the video “shocking and disturbing.” “The acts committed have no explanation and illustrate disregard for human life,” the group said in a statement. “Those of us in law enforcement are sworn to uphold the law, but the men and women in uniform across the country also carry out this daily duty while respecting the public. As one of the largest law enforcement unions, ALADS and its members remain committed to working together to continue to build on the improvements we have made over the past two years. Unfortunately, this tragic incident left us forces everyone to pause and reflect.

