Entertainment
Reactions to Tire Nichols’ death in Hollywood
As the world mourns the 29-year-old Memphis native, many high-profile celebrities have implored fans not to watch the violent video of his death.
The death of Tire Nichols, the 29-year-old Memphis man who was beaten to death by police officers earlier this month, made headlines this week when body camera footage of the murder was released. The haunting footage, which shows Nichols crying out for his mother as he explains he was just trying to get home, has sparked another debate about the United States’ continuing problem with police brutality and the apparent inability to do progress on the issue.
As the tragic video made the rounds on social media, Tyler Perry took to his personal Instagram account to mourn Nichols’ death and implore his followers not to let footage of the beating turn into entertainment.
“I said for my own peace of mind, for my own sanity, for my hope for what remains of the human race, I would not watch the horrific murder of another black man,” Perry wrote. . “This time, I would refuse. I wanted to have the luxury of many people in the world who can just turn it off easily. A lot of people can’t imagine this happening to them because honestly, it never will. I was determined to see what this space was like for once, I would cover my ears and not let the outside in. I knew it wasn’t possible because when some people hate the outside, it doesn’t matter what’s inside, even if what’s inside looks like them.
Perry continued: “So today I will cry, I will be depressed, I will curse, I will be outraged, I will want to burn shit, I will be in agony, I will let my heart break for his family, I will moan with his tenor harmony of my own experience that is every black man who has ever called for the safety of mom’s arms, I will scream inaudibly.
Perry was far from the only entertainment personality to weigh in on Nichols’ death. Many of his Hollywood peers paid tribute to Nichols and shared Perry’s sentiment about not letting the video get sensational. Keep reading for a roundup of celebrity reactions to Nichols’ death.
For God’s sake. P*rn torture is not going to serve your soul. #TyreNichols. https://t.co/YinukydfFj
— Dr. Love (@questlove) January 27, 2023
I am heartbroken and angry to see another family, another community suffer because of police brutality. I stand with my hometown and the people of Memphis as we demand justice and accountability. #JusticeforTyreNichols
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 28, 2023
As we mourn the loss of a man who had a lot ahead of him, I want to show #TyreNichols in its true essence. He was a loving father, caring son, and loyal friend who was passionate about skateboarding and photography. Rest in power and know that you seek justice well.
: Austin Dean pic.twitter.com/fYAKPfdlzv
—Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 28, 2023
The vicious and wanton beating of Tire Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go to fix the way we police our streets. pic.twitter.com/ITmrNNJhiT
—Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 28, 2023
My thoughts are with the Tire Nichols family and Americans in Memphis and across the country who mourn this extremely painful loss. There are no words to describe the heartache and grief of losing a beloved child and a young father. Here is my full statement. pic.twitter.com/ghROhSGtao
— President Biden (@POTUS) January 28, 2023
I will not watch this video #TyreNichols. I understand why his mother wanted him released. I just can’t watch another snuff movie. I feel like Martavius below. It should never have happened. https://t.co/8bnjhQ1qxV
– yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 28, 2023
TOO FACTUAL!!! https://t.co/Om43WiAzrN
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 28, 2023
Emmett Tills’ mother demanded that he have an open casket in his wake just to make sure America learned of the horrors of white supremacy. America learned nothing except that it could continue to get away with the horrors of white supremacy. #TyreNichols
— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) January 28, 2023
I couldn’t watch it. I’ve seen so many versions of the same thing and they all make me physically sick. With deep sadness, I send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the innocent #TyreNichols.
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 28, 2023
