Reactions to Tire Nichols’ death in Hollywood

As the world mourns the 29-year-old Memphis native, many high-profile celebrities have implored fans not to watch the violent video of his death.

The death of Tire Nichols, the 29-year-old Memphis man who was beaten to death by police officers earlier this month, made headlines this week when body camera footage of the murder was released. The haunting footage, which shows Nichols crying out for his mother as he explains he was just trying to get home, has sparked another debate about the United States’ continuing problem with police brutality and the apparent inability to do progress on the issue.

As the tragic video made the rounds on social media, Tyler Perry took to his personal Instagram account to mourn Nichols’ death and implore his followers not to let footage of the beating turn into entertainment.

“I said for my own peace of mind, for my own sanity, for my hope for what remains of the human race, I would not watch the horrific murder of another black man,” Perry wrote. . “This time, I would refuse. I wanted to have the luxury of many people in the world who can just turn it off easily. A lot of people can’t imagine this happening to them because honestly, it never will. I was determined to see what this space was like for once, I would cover my ears and not let the outside in. I knew it wasn’t possible because when some people hate the outside, it doesn’t matter what’s inside, even if what’s inside looks like them.

Perry continued: “So today I will cry, I will be depressed, I will curse, I will be outraged, I will want to burn shit, I will be in agony, I will let my heart break for his family, I will moan with his tenor harmony of my own experience that is every black man who has ever called for the safety of mom’s arms, I will scream inaudibly.

Perry was far from the only entertainment personality to weigh in on Nichols’ death. Many of his Hollywood peers paid tribute to Nichols and shared Perry’s sentiment about not letting the video get sensational. Keep reading for a roundup of celebrity reactions to Nichols’ death.

