



Co-hosted by Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington them The beloved two-day festival celebrates its 43rd anniversary June 17-18 at the Hollywood Bowl Hosted by Arsenio Hall, with artists set to appear including Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, West Coast Get Down, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Digable Planets, Poncho Sanchez, Aziza, Soul Rebels with Big Freedia, Samara Joy, Lionel Loueke and Gretchen Parlato, Boukman Eksperyans, Butcher Brown, Andrew Gouchand Prayze Connection and more. Single tickets go on sale March 14 at 10:00 a.m. PT ANGELS – The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has announced the first details of theHollywood Bowl Jazz Festivalpresented by the LA Phil during Father’s Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, 2023. Two-day passes are currently available for returning pass holders and single tickets go on sale Tuesday March 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Celebrating 43 years, the festival is for the first time co-organized by jazz titans Herbie Hancock and mucus washington, frequent collaborators who performed together at the Bowl in August 2017. Oscar winner and 14-time Grammy winner, Hancock is the LA Phils Creative Chair for Jazz and has performed at the Bowl for seven decades and continues to reinvent jazz. Bringing the lineage of hard bop and spiritual jazz into the 21st century with a decidedly contemporary musical approach, Grammy and Emmy nominated Los Angeles native Washington will also return to the Bowl with his jaw-dropping live performance style. Herbie Hancock said, “I was thrilled when the LA Phil asked me to co-host this festival with Kamasi and explore his extraordinary artistic vision. Our celebration this year includes so many emerging and established artists at defining moments in their musical journeys. Together we hope to create community and connection through the music we create and leave audiences feeling uplifted and inspired. It was a joy to partner with Kamasi and the LA Phil, an organization committed to innovative jazz programming and nurturing our humanity through the arts. Kamasi Washington said, “I am very honored to be invited by the LA Phil to co-host this year’s Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival with the great Herbie Hancock. Herbie is one of the greatest musicians of all time and I am so grateful to be working with him on this special. Herbie and I have worked with the team at LA Phil to create a unique experience that we hope will leave audiences with excitement, joy, life, soul and above all great music! famous comedian Arsene Room will reprise its role as host this year. An artistically exciting and eclectic line-up of performers has been confirmed, including saxophone virtuoso mucus washington; recording artist and songwriter who pushes the boundaries Leon Bridges; influential collective based in Los Angeles, the Descend to the West Coast; group of eight soulful musicians Saint Paul and the Broken Bones; pioneering hip-hop trio digestible planets; avant-garde latin jazz conguero Sanchez Poncho; Dear quartet of superstars featuring Dave Holland, Chris Potter, Lionel Loueke and Eric Harland; New Orleans Brass and Bounce Thrills Soul Rebels with Big Freedia; one-in-a-generation singer Samara Joy; Beninese guitarist Lionel Loueke and singer-songwriter Gretchen has spoken; legendary haitian band Book an experience; vast hybrid jazz and hip-hop quintet Brown Butcher; big names in the gospel Andrew Gush and Pray Sign; next generation student groups: Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance Ensemble at UCLA; The Cardinal Divas of SC; LACHSA Jazz; LAUSD Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Band and more, with a full lineup to be announced in March. The tickets for the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival are available online at hollywoodbowl.com or by phone at 323 850 2000 on the following dates. Programs, artists, dates, prices and availability subject to change. Two-day passes are currently available for returning pass holders

Two-day packages offered to the public Tuesday, February 7

Single tickets and group sales available Tuesday, March 14 Related

