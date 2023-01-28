Sharon Stone says many big stars are ‘misogynists,’ but two Hollywood icons are exceptions





Sharon Stone slams former Hollywood co-stars for being ‘misogynistic’ “I’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will literally talk through my close-up, telling me what they think I should be doing. They’re so misogynistic,” the actress said during an interview. an interview with Variety. However, she immediately followed his words and assured that Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were among the few colleagues who treated her fairly. SHARON STONE SAYS HER CHILDREN CAN ‘AUCT’ HER MOVIE COSTUMES WHEN SHE DIES TO ENSURE GENDER PAY GAP “Now it’s not Robert De Niro. It’s not Joe Pesci, it’s not those guys,” Stone confirmed. The Oscar nominee opened up about the time she spent working with De Niro and Pesci on Martin Scorses’ film “Casino.” The 1995 film focused on each of the characters lives in Las Vegas in the 70s and 80s. SHARON STONE REVEALS SHE CHOSEN ‘BASIC INSTINCT’ DRESS, KEEP IT BECAUSE SHE DIDN’T DO A LOT OF FILM Stone went on to speak candidly about her unpleasant experiences in Hollywood working with “misogynists”. “They just don’t listen to me and don’t allow me to affect their performance with my performance. It’s not great acting,” she continued, telling the outlet. SHARON STONE SHOWS POSING SKILLS IN STEAM PHOTOshoot IN FRANCE “I get that you’re awesome and everyone thinks you’re wonderful. But listening, being there for those fractured moments, that’s really the human experience.” The 64-year-old actress’ comments follow her dramatic appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ with musician Sam Smith. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Stone stunned in a shimmering gold and black dress as she modeled on stage with Smith singing her track “Gloria” in the background. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Although the ‘Basic Instinct’ star said Smith “trusted” her with her artistic vision, she went on to point out that some “really big stars” in the past haven’t. “I’m not the most popular actor in town, because people don’t want to hear my fucking opinions, as they say, maybe because of my dedication, maybe because I’m just kinda weird. But I’m just in it to be present.”

