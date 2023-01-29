Investigate British actress Riseborough’s Oscar nomination that left Hollywood insiders stunned

She’s the British actress whose surprise Best Actress Oscar nomination stunned Hollywood this week and seemed to herald her A-list elevation.

But days later, Andrea Riseborough is at the center of an extraordinary investigation into whether any rules were broken during the selection of the Oscars shortlist.

The film world was stunned when her portrayal of an alcoholic in the independent film To Leslie received the nomination. The little-seen film only took 22,000.

Stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Mia Farrow, Susan Sarandon, Minnie Driver and Edward Norton had praised Riseborough’s performance in the low-budget drama, released in October. And Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron and Courteney Cox hosted private screenings of the film and voiced their support for Riseborough.

Many share the same powerful Hollywood agency as Riseborough, which has long been admired for its performances in films such as Birdman and Battle Of The Sexes, but is largely unknown in America.

For To Leslie, Riseborough had not been nominated for a Golden Globe or a Critics Choice award, the traditional route to the Oscars.

Her nomination has sparked ire from some who believe acclaimed black actresses Viola Davis (The Woman King) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till) would have been on the best actress list until the A-list campaign launched for Riseborough.

On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it would immediately launch a review to see if any of its rules, including one that prohibits direct solicitation of votes from members, were broken. If they were, Ms Riseborough could be stripped of her appointment.

A producer who is an Academy voter said: Andrea is one of the best actors working today and loved by his peers, but his Oscar nomination shocked everyone. It wasn’t just a shock, it was a miracle. Gasps could be heard as his name was read across the room. It’s a movie that no one had seen or heard of until recently.

Both Viola and Danielle put in stunning performances and one or both had to be nominated. There was a lot of backlash this week that, again, a white woman may have driven out equally worthy black actresses, who never got anything like the support Andrea got.

To Leslie’s campaign drew attention when several stars, including Mia Farrow, used the same phrasing in social media posts, calling it a little movie with a giant heart. Online entertainment site Puck reported that the investigation would center on an email sent to A-list stars and Academy voters, allegedly from a source familiar with the film, which read: If you are ready to post daily by Jan 17, that would be amazing!

The source said: Does this violate Academy rules? Is it close.

You are not permitted to directly solicit voting members.

Earlier in the week, Riseborough said of his nomination: I’m stunned. His spokesperson declined to comment.

The other Best Actress nominees are Cate Blanchett (Tar), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) and Ana de Armas (Blonde).