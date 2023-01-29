Entertainment
Every Hollywood Award-Winning Star Honors The Orlando Sentinel
Only an elite group of 17 artists to date have achieved EGOT status, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.
The rare and coveted EGOT isn’t easy to find, so it’s no surprise that less than two dozen have achieved this status. And while performers don’t receive a final EGOT trophy when this happens, it’s still one of show business’s highest honors.
So who has the EGOT?
Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Tim Rice, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Helen Hayes, Marvin Hamlisch, Robert Lopez, Richard Rogers, John Gielgud, Jonathan Tunick, Alan Menken, Jennifer Hudson and Scott Rudin are those who won all four prizes in competition.
While Barbara Streisand, James Earl Jones, Harry Belafonte, Quincy Jones, and Liza Minnelli have all received non-competitive honorary awards, not everyone considers them EGOT achievements.
Next, Viola Davis is in the running to reach EGOT. Davis picked up her first Grammy nomination in the Audiobooks, Storytelling and Storytelling category for her memoir Finding Me.
Davis already has two Tony Awards, a Primetime Emmy for How to Get Away With Murder and an Oscar for the 2016 film Fences.
Rogers was the first to join EGOT when he finally won an Emmy Award in 1962 for Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed for Television for Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years.
Lopez is the only person to dub EGOT when he won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Cocos Remember Me. He made the history books by becoming EGOT’s youngest when he won the ‘Oscar from Frozen, who completed his original EGOT. Wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez is Tony Award shy of EGOT.
There are many artists who have three of the four awards. Here is a running list of who needs what price to complete EGOT. (Stars who had only one price before their death are not included).
- Joel Gray
- Elton John
- Justin Paul
- Benj Pasek
- By Ellen Burstyn
- Jeremy Irons
- Jessica Lange
- Frances McDormand
- Helen Mirren
- Al Pacino
- Vanessa Redgrave
- Geoffrey Rush
- Maggie Smith
- Dick Van Dyke
- Cynthia Erivo
- Anne Garefino
- Hugh Jackman
- John Kander
- Alex Lacamoire
- Cyndi Lauper
- Katrina Lenk
- audra mcdonald
- Bette Midler
- Lin Manuel Miranda
- Cynthia Nixon
- Trey Parker
- Ben Platt
- Billy Porter
- Ariel Sting
- Marc Shaiman
- Bill Sherman
- matte stone
- Charles Strouse
- Lily Tomlin
- David Yazbek
- Adele
- Julie Andrews
- Burt Bacharach
- Alan Bergman
- dear
- Common
- Eminem
- Michael Giacchino
- Louis Granson
- Brian Grazer
- Hildur Gunadttir
- HER
- Ron Howard
- Kristen Anderson-Lopez
- Paul McCartney
- james moll
- Randy Newman
- Trent Reznor
- Atticus Ross
- Martin Scorsese
- Ringo Star
- John Williams
- Kate Winslet
