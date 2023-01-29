Christina Ricci denounces the Academy as “backward” | Entertainment





Christina Ricci has slammed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ upcoming nominee review as “backward.” The 42-year-old actress has responded to news that the awards body – which is set to conduct a review of campaign procedures around this year’s nominees “following the surprise nomination of ‘Andrea Riseborough in the Best Actress category for her role in ‘To Leslie’ – noting the action taken following their ‘surprise nomination’ following a campaign called it a ‘hilarious’ film. She wrote on Instagram: “It seems hilarious that the surprise nomination (meaning tons of money wasn’t spent positioning this actress) for a legitimately brilliant performance is being investigated. So only movies and actors can afford the campaigns that deserve recognition? Feels elitist and exclusive and frankly very backward to me. And I’m sure it has nothing to do with the campaign. Those things aren’t not controlled or decided by the actors themselves and yet now his nomination will be tainted by that.And it’s taken shame on them. The comments come just a day after the Academy revealed it was trying to “ensure the guidelines were violated” with the campaign that took place to secure the nomination of Andrea Riseborough. In a statement, they said: “The Academy’s goal is to ensure that the awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner, and we are committed to ensuring an inclusive awards process. We conduct a review of campaign procedures around this year’s nominees, to ensure no guidelines were violated, and to let us know if changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.griffindailynews.com/lifestyles/entertainment/christina-ricci-slams-academy-as-backward/article_175f0e66-5633-51df-a5d8-d33fe9b523ae.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos