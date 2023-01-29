Top 5 Historical Bollywood Movies That Are Sure To Amaze You!

Nowadays, movies have become the best source for entertainment as well as for gaining knowledge and also for making people aware of various topics which have not yet come to light.

So now films are a new way to explore history, and also to introduce young people to their past cultures, myths and heritage.

So here we have five fabulous historical films for you that will give you a new insight into the world.

1. Kashmir Files

The first film on the list is the 2022 released film “The Kashmir Files”. This movie has been rated with 8.7 stars by IMDB. It lasts 170 minutes. The director of the film is Vivek Agnihotri. Kashmir Files is a heartbreaking story that captures the pain, suffering and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990 and sets Krishna, a young student, on a quest to uncover the truth. The story revolves around Krishna Pandit (Darshan Kumar), a student of JNU, who thinks his parents were killed in an accident, as told by his grandfather, Pushkar Nath (Anupam Kher). But the truth is more depressing. He is caught in the middle of two opposing accounts of the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus. One side is represented by pro-Azaadi JNU professor (Pallavi Joshi) who is gaining a lot of support on campus for his cause in Kashmir. On the other side is Nath, who has been fighting for 30 years to obtain justice for the exodus, which the professor calls a sham. After Pushkar Nath’s death, Krishna returns to Kashmir to fulfill his last wishes and also meets four of Nath’s friends, a journalist, a doctor, a former policeman and a retired civil servant. They are shocked to know that Krishna did not know the true story of his father’s death. The Kashmir Files then becomes a journey of truth discovery for Krishna. In one of many traumatic scenes, Krishna’s father, hidden in a container of rice, is killed by a local militant. His mother is forced to eat the blood-soaked rice from the same container.

2.The legend of Bhagat Singh

The next must-see film is “The Legend of Bhagat Singh”. This movie makes the list with 8.2 ratings. Released in 2002 and gaining popularity in recent years, it has received 15 awards and 13 nominations. This movie was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and the star cast of the movies is Ajay Devgan as Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev’s role was played by Sushant Singh, D.Santosh played Rajguru’s role, while the role of chandrashekhar azad played by Akhilendra Mishra. Other major roles were played by Raj Babbar, Amrita Rao, Farida Dalal, Mukesh Tiwari, Surendra Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey, Swaroop Kumar, Sitaram Panchal and etc. The story revolves around the life of Bhagat Singh and all other freedom fighters and their sacrifices for the independence of the nation.

3.Uri the Surgical Strike

The 138-minute feature film “Uri the Surgical Strike” comes in the third list with 8.2 stars. This film was released in 2019 and showed the truth, the sacrifices, the challenges as well as the measures taken by the Indian army during the surgical strike carried out in Uri. The film was directed by Aditya Dhar and the lead role was played by Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam, Rajit Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari and others. This film won 19 awards and 25 nominations. The story of the film is divided into five chapters, the film chronicles the events of the surgical strike carried out by the Indian army against suspected militants in Pakistani occupied Kashmir. It tells the story of the 11 tumultuous events during which the operation was carried out. Indian army special forces are carrying out a secret operation to avenge the killing of other army men at their base by a terrorist group. To know the rest of the story, you have to watch it.

4.1971

The movie released in 2007, 1971, offers another story of the Indian army, the story is about 6 years after the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. Despite winning the war, a large number of Indian defense personnel have found themselves being held in various prisons in Pakistan and are facing the Pakistani government denying their existence. International pressure has forced the Pakistani government to change the way it treats prisoners. In a very calculated move, the Pakistani military is ordered to round up all Indian prisoners of war from various Pakistani prisons and transfer them to a secret location somewhere in the mountainous terrain of Pakistan. In light of these events, Major Suraj Singh (Manoj Bajpyaee) along with Captain Jacob (Ravi Kishan), Captain Kabir (Kumud Mishra), Ft. Lt. Ram and Gurtu (Manav Kaul and Deepak Dobriyal) and Subedar Ahmad (Chittaranjan Giri) decide to escape from the Pakistani POW facility, in a daring attempt to reach India.

5. Major

The fifth film on the list is “Major” with 8.2 stars. The film was released in 2022 and depicts the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks and consequently awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest award for bravery in peacetime. , January 26, 2009.

This movie earned almost 64-66 crores. And the film’s budget was 32 crores. This film is a kind of appreciation to all those families and wives of army personnel whose sacrifices are not recognized and don’t receive any kind of appreciation.

So these are films that are definitely worth watching. Which one do you like among them, do not forget to share your opinions with us