Womens Business Council learns leadership during keynote address





WILLIAMSBURG The Women’s Affairs Councila committee of Greater Williamsburg Chamber of Commerceheard thoughts and anecdotes on leadership from Rear Admiral Ann C. Phillips, U.S. Navy (Ret.), Administrator of the Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration during her annual Women’s Leadership Address, friday at Williamsburg Pavilion. Prior to her current appointment, Phillips served as the first Special Assistant to the Governor of Virginia for Coastal Adaptation and Protection and served nearly 31 years as a surface warfare officer in the United States Navy. She recounted her experiences as a woman leader in the military and in the public sector. “My mantra for you is experience matters and leadership matters,” she said. “And anything you can do to bring people into that context is only going to add more value to your organization. “And for women, in particular,” she continued, “making sure that you deliberately focus on ways to advance women in your organization. This will make your organization richer… but also valuable to the community. Over the course of her career, Phillips said she’s learned “no matter how you lead, you have to lead like you’re at your best”, something she realized when she accepted a leading role. engineer for which she was not necessarily qualified and argued with her. second in command and was called by one of his bosses. “I treat people decently, I treat people with respect. I expect them to treat each other that way,” she said. “I set standards, I follow them, it was all in my head. I was so scattered about taking this job that I wasn’t qualified to do it, and I knew it, that I had lowered my standards elsewhere just to watch, or seem to play, the role. So that was a turning point.” The leadership lessons she learned during her Navy career have helped prepare her for her current role as Chief Maritime Administration, both in the unique challenges the pandemic has presented, as well as than in dealing with a staff shortage that could be resolved. , largely by women, she said. While the industry hasn’t traditionally been female-friendly, it’s a conversation it’s now starting to have. When asked, looking back on her career, what she would say to her younger self was to have courage. “So I’m an introvert, and I think I would tell my younger self not to worry too much about it and be more brave,” she explained. “…because leadership takes courage. You have to be able to stand up and say, “It’s not right, we’re doing it this way” to people who have done it the first way in forever, maybe. Phillips earned an MBA with honors from the Raymond A. Mason School of Business in 2016 and holds a BA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The program also included a flag ceremony by members of the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast who recently won their bronze medal after working together to learn about fire safety and giving a public presentation at the Williamsburg Regional Library. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wydaily.com/latest-news/2023/01/28/power-of-women-leadership-keynote-highlights-experience-growth-opportunities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos