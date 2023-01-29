The Best Sundance Movies 2023 – The Hollywood Reporter

Poet-turned-filmmaker Raven Jackson uses elegantly composed vignettes, minimal dialogue and immersive style to explore the life of a black woman in the rural south in her eloquent feature film, produced by Barry Jenkins. The story follows Mack (Charleen McClure) through several decades, the fragments of his life coming together in a risky and beautifully made film. —CARYN JAMES

Gael García Bernal nails his best role in years as a revolutionary freestyle wrestling wrestler Saúl Armendáriz, his performance imbued with cheeky humor, resilience and radical self-confidence – not to mention incredibly agile movements. Roger Ross Williams’ assured narrative is an exhilarating exploration of fearless queer identity in a macho environment. —DAVID ROONEY

Filled with stunning visuals, thrilling competitions and a skillfully presented love story, Laura McGann’s feature-length documentary tells the story of a record-breaking free diver and a heroic safety diver whose lives intersect. Thought Free Solo downhill, with shades of fire of love, and you’ll get a sense of the nervous and sometimes exhilarating rush that accompanies this breathtaking plunge. —DANIEL FIENBERG

Olympic volleyball player Savanah Leaf’s narrative feature debut is a tricky stunner about a pregnant mother trying to regain custody of her children. With a gripping performance by Tia Nomore as photographer’s assistant Gia, Leaf delves into the familiar landscape of a black mother facing an oppressive legal system and draws out the most unexpected and humanizing details. It’s a silent film, but one that never loosens its grip, using an intimate register to speak to the characters rather than about them. — LOVIA GYARKYE

An invigorating Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway, at its finest, play the employees of a Massachusetts juvenile facility who are complicated and prone to dark impulses, in a haunting adaptation of a novel by William Oldroyd’s Ottessa Moshfegh (Lady Macbeth). The twisty, seductive thriller is packed with sly humor and a bold mastery of classic Hitchcockian suspense tropes. —RD

Showing similar grace and compassion in her treatment of aging and care of the elderly in The Mole Agent, Oscar-nominated documentarian Maite Alberdi follows with another slice-of-life study, this time about dementia. The deeply personal doc is an intimate collaboration with a woman bravely engaged in a battle to keep the brilliant mind of her husband, a former journalist, functioning as he battles Alzheimer’s disease. —RD

Concealing family drama within crime-movie conventions, the plot of Erica Tremblay’s standout debut revolves around the disappearance of a young woman from an Oklahoma reservation and her family’s urgent attempts to find her. As women trying to keep hope alive, Lily Gladstone and newcomer Isabel Deroy-Olson deliver some remarkable turns. —JUSTIN LOWE

Riffing on the winning formula of its breakthrough success, Once, the latest from John Carney revolves around a plot in which romance and making music are inseparable. In this laid-back delight, a single Dublin mother (Eve Hewson) falls in love with a guitar teacher in Los Angeles (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), her understated charm creating a dynamic of attracting opposites with her impetuous vitality. —C.J.

Filmmaker Alexandria Bombach tenderly invites Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, aka Indigo Girls, to reflect on their work, their politics and their partnership in this heartfelt rockumentary. As they explore how the alchemical power of their combined songwriting talents inspired an entire generation of young listeners to embrace soul-searching, the duo’s candor is what drives the film. —ROBYN BAHR

Junebug Screenwriter Angus MacLachlan writes and directs a low-key drama centered on a North Carolina family and the messy attempts of its patriarch (David Strathairn) to solve the problems of his adult children and protect his beloved stepdaughter (Jane Levy) hard truths. The film’s emotional impact unfolds like a series of quiet epiphanies, with pitch-perfect performances from a cast that also includes Celia Weston, Anna Camp and Will Pullen. —SHERI LINDEN

Lisa Cortés’ hugely entertaining documentary captures the flamboyant comet that was Richard Wayne Penniman, attuned to the complexities of a black artist who was unapologetically queer and flamboyant one minute, only to relinquish his sexuality and hedonism in as a man of God the next minute. Drawing inspiration from an abundance of archival material, interviewed experts including Mick Jagger and Tom Jones, and an electrifying set of hits, Cortés gives Little Richard the kind of full-throated recognition that has been his. too often refused during his lifetime. —RD

A German director (Franz Rogowski), her English husband (Ben Whishaw) and a Frenchwoman they met in a nightclub (Adèle Exarchopoulos) form a twisted love triangle in this wise, bitterly funny and unusually hurtful Parisian work of the freelance writer Ira Sachs. Sharp and superbly played, it’s a searing chronicle of romantic mayhem. — JON FROSCH

It’s hard to convey the multi-layered beauty of playwright Celine Song’s exquisite debut feature beyond enticing people to see it for themselves and experience its piercing charm. The melancholy triangulation features Greta Lee as a woman observed at three points in time, with Teo Yoo and John Magaro as men whose fates are intertwined with hers on two continents. —RD

Davis Guggenheim has directed his strongest film yet, a deeply satisfying portrayal of the entertainment superstar who has become the world’s most famous advocate for people with Parkinson’s disease. The cleverly constructed doc delivers the essence of Fox’s appeal. —DF

Luke Lorentzen (midnight family) takes viewers into the world of hospital chaplains and the patients they counsel in this demanding and sometimes heartbreaking documentary, filled with complex questions about suffering, faith and the limits of empathy. — SL

