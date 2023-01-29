Marley Goes to Hollywood in Immersive Exhibits Last Stop





via Bob Marley A Love Experience Taking place alongside immersive museum-style exhibits from Pink Floyd to Vincent Van Gogh, the Bob Marley A Love Experience arrived in Los Angeles at the Ovation (formerly Hollywood & Highland), the sprawling complex that houses the Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars, and the legendary Chinese Theatre, renowned for its cement footprints of the stars, many of whom are depicted on Hollywood Boulevard. The sprawling seven-room installation, which premiered at Londons Saatchi Gallery and Torontos Lighthouse Artspace last year to mixed reviews, held a preview is Jan 26in its 15,000 square foot space within the Ovation complex, occupying the site of a former candy store, with ticket prices ranging from $40 to $75 for the 12-week commitment. Aganja smoke filled the air, Bob Marleygrandson,Grammy nominatedSkip (his motherCedellewas there too),performed perfect renditions of Get Up, Stand Up and I Shot the Sheriff” fora crowd of VIPs and fans. Opening night captured the inclusive celebratory spirit of Marley’s legacy, as a pandemic-weary crowd visibly enjoyed being able to commune in Ovations’ sprawling public space and sway to the tones sweetness of Skip and his band on a balmy winter evening. The Bob Marley One Love Experience is curated and created by Jonathan Shanks artist management and production company Terrapin Station Entertainment. Shank has previously produced tours for Peppa Pig Live! and Disney Junior Dance Party while working at Red Light Management. At the opening: (left to right) Skip Marley, Cedella Marley, Sachia Payne Marley, Solomon Marley and Jonathan Shank (via Bob Marley One Love Experience) Take the Bob Marley One Love Experience Tour The hour-long tour offers an account of Marley’s life, beginning with the One Love Music Room, an overview dominated by a wall portrait of Marley’s Mr. Brainwash created from fragments of his albums and Island Records covers, as well as the familiar red, green and gold Legend album cover, which serves as its centerpiece. The One Love Forest (via Bob Marley One Love Experience) The One Love Forest, meant to represent Marely’s Jamaican roots, features a giant scorching spliff and fake cannabis leaves, several beanbags, and a secret room where prerolls were offered and smoked, though this option is no doubt reserved for the first night crowd. The gift shop sells handcrafted glass pipes and bongs at the outlet. “Aganja smoke filled the air,Bob Marley’s grandson Skip performed “Get Up, Stand Up” and “I Shot the Sheriff” to perfection. The Soul Shakedown Studio recreates Marley’s recording house, providing Bluetooth headphones with various live recordings as well as recreating a small bedroom with a black and white television and a set of amps and speakers from background used during a tour. Mr. Brainwash (via Bob Marley One Love Experience) The Beautiful Life marks Marley’s favorite extra-musical pastimes, football, foosball and ping-pong with a display case housing an old pair of his sports shoes, their cleats still covered in dirt. The Next Gen room focuses on Marley’s descendants, including his wife Rita, his sons Ziggy, Stephen, Damian and Julian and grandson Skip. There is a One Love tree where fans can write notes and attach them to branches like leaves. RELATED: Chris Blackwell Explains How He Turned Bob Marley Into A Rock Star Memorabilia range from a crumpled sheet of paper bearing the handwritten lyrics of Turn Your Lights Down Low to a battered acoustic guitar to rare photographs, including one depicting Marley at the One Love Peace concert in 1978, holding hands with rival politicians Michael Manley and Edward Seaga. via Bob Marley A Love Experience Located in the heart of Hollywood, the Bob Marley One Love Experience is designed to attract tourists. Creators are obviously fans (their hearts are in the right places), and these productions are clearly the future of the museum experience. Sadly, the real Bob Marley passed away 42 years ago at the age of 36, and this loving tribute, if toned down, only reminds us how much we missed him. Sitting next to Madame Tussauds wax museum, the exhibit is also an exercise in recreating the past, but as an introduction to Marley’s legacy for some it will have to. Buy Bob Marley One Love Experience Tickets Become a patron! Roy Trakin Veteran music journalist who writes for Variety, Pollstar and CelebStoner

