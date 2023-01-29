Entertainment
Harrison Ford inspires cast of new comedy ‘Shrinking’
When Bill Lawrence was developing his new Apple TV+ comedy ‘Shrinking’, he introduced a character in the pilot script as a ‘Harrison Ford guy’ – but never imagined he’d get the real deal.
Although the showrunner has had success in comedy working with big names and executive producers like “Scrubs,” “Cougar Town” and “Ted Lasso” catching a huge movie star like Ford seemed unrealistic.
But he decided to take a chance and send the script to Ford.
He was stunned when Indiana Jones actor loved the story and eventually agreed to play the role of a tough therapist who works with star Jason Segel at a mental health practice.
“If he hadn’t shown up on set, I wouldn’t have been shocked,” Lawrence told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “But he showed up. He’s adorable, he’s inspiring. He’s 80 and still challenging himself.
For “Shrinking” — which began airing Friday — Lawrence teamed up with Segel and writer Brett Goldstein (also Roy Kent in “Ted Lasso” ) to help create and write the show. They had the lofty goal of making a comedy about grief, setting it in an office shared by therapists and starring Segel, Ford, Jessica Williams, and Christa Miller.
Segel plays a character whose wife suddenly dies, leaving the father of a teenage daughter lost and willing to ignore his ethics to start telling his patients what he really thinks. Ford’s character is a curmudgeonly colleague and mentor who delivers zingers with contained glee.
Lawrence calls working with Ford a “highlight of his career” and says there’s only one downside.
“Everyone is terrified of…telling him to do anything,” Lawrence laughed. “But he’s so much fun to work with. Every scene is ruined – at least one take – by me or one of the actors in the middle saying “It’s Harrison Ford!” It’s crazy.”
Goldstein – who doesn’t star on this show but is another executive producer – describes Ford as a “dream cast” and says they still don’t know how they got him.
“He really loved the scripts and connected with a lot of aspects of the character,” Goldstein said. “We talked to him a lot about character, and it was so easy that…I feel like I would have had to perform a series of herculean tasks to get him, you know what I mean?”
Segel appreciated how Ford “gets over the fear very quickly so you can get to work.”
“One of the things that’s really cool about Harrison Ford is that he thinks of himself as a tradesman, as a craftsman. He was a carpenter and now he’s an actor,” Segel said. to come in and build those scenes and you’re his partner in that.”
Williams – who plays another therapist – shares witty banter with Ford in many scenes and says it was “surreal” to work with the acting legend she watched in films as a child. She says it took her about a week to stay present and get used to his face looking at her.
“He is charming, charming, kind, generous. And it’s magical to watch, honestly. said Williams. “You just watched him do a few takes and … he has the glint in his eye. He has the trick. And it’s really inspiring to see someone over 80 hitting their mark and staying so sharp while really caring about their job.
Goldstein agrees that Ford never made the actors feel like he needed special treatment.
“He’s as wonderful and amazing as ever,” Goldstein said. “But he’s also a very generous actor and he’s part of that ensemble. It’s not like he’s taking over. He fits into this world. He plays the character, he disappears into it. He’s a brilliant actor.
Williams says working on the show was fun because of the cast’s chemistry, and the ad lib license at times to make the scenes funnier was “very fulfilling.”
One of the secrets of a successful show, especially in comedy – according to Lawrence – is that the cast get along and be friendly, even off the show: “We try to bring together groups of people who have voices similar and interact really well,” Lawrence said.
“If you see a lack of chemistry behind the camera, even when the cameras aren’t rolling,” he said, “if it’s a show about a family or a dysfunctional family or about people supposed to care about each other, she won’t work.
—Brooke Lefferts, Associated Press
