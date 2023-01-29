Killing with M3GAN: The Invercargill Boy Who Conquered Hollywood

M3GAN has so far made $100 million at the box office on a budget of $12 million. Photo / Provided

The Kiwi director of M3GAN tells Russell Baillie how pulling off a few unusual moves helped make the film a surprise box office success.

Gerard Johnstone laughs ruefully at the imitation aspects of his film’s art M3GAN.

No, the Kiwi director behind the surprise box office hit is now heading for US$100 million (NZ$154 million) internationally on a budget of US$12 million. no psychotically empathetic AI Robo-Barbie who causes trouble at home, like the one in her movie.

But M3GAN is also a story about parenthood. In this case, how hardworking toy engineer Gemma creates the titular doll as a big sister-nanny for her 8-year-old orphan niece Cady, whom she doesn’t have time to mother an extreme case of technology. interactive as a useful lollipop.

Johnstone admits he sometimes thought he was the worst parent in the world when he gave up on his kids because of urgent work, especially in the past two years when he worked on M3GAN. It’s his first Hollywood film after his 2014 homemade horror comedy Confined at home suggested he was destined for greater things.

The irony was that I was making a film about a woman who doesn’t spend enough time with her child while I was doing the same to my two boys, he told his neo-team the day after the film premiered. Zealander and her eldest son. .

He really loved it. He saw a lot [during filming and editing] but he was in it. It’s funny because he’s 10 now, but all he’s always known is that his dad makes horror movies, but he’s never really seen the evidence. So for him to see this stuff that dads have been working on for so many years, and people liking it, that’s great. I just feel like I won the dad prize.

Gerard Johnstone on the set of Housebound. Photo/Trigger Entertainment



Johnstone was a mercenary on film for prominent American horror producers James Wan and Blumhouse studio head Jason Blum, who wanted him to bring the askew humor they saw in Confined at home.

He says the theme of parental technological neglect in Akela Cooper’s storyline resonated with him, citing regular conversations with his wife about his son’s screen time.

I have kids and I’m going through this nightmare, and all of these anxieties were so much part of the script, but it’s fun to be able to put some of that into a movie and exorcise these demons in a way.

I don’t throw parents under the bus. It’s more fair to say how difficult it is. It’s really difficult and I don’t have the answer. I just wish more people would talk about it.

Related Articles

But the reason M3GAN was only the second to Avatar: The Way of the Water at the US box office since its US release earlier this month is not because of its satirical social commentary or its message to parents. A weird life-size doll dance sequence that wasn’t in the script and added by Johnstone has become its own TikTok-compatible marketing hook, with M3GAN dance teams at NFL games and on late-night talk shows.

Little did I know that dancing was going to be like the gateway drug to let people know that it’s more comedy than horror and it’s okay to go see one of those movies and have a laugh as much as shouting.

This early buzz convinced Wan and Blum that the film should aim for the largest potential audience of an American PG13 rating, rather than an age-restricted R, which Johnstone had initially argued.

I was one of the first people to raise my hand and say it’s relatively good kid, it’s not mean. If we could curb a few of those deaths, and we could still say the same thing, but maybe we could get a PG13 rating. But I was assured that was a bad idea and that a horror movie with an R rating is a badge of honor and we should stay the course.

Two weeks after the end, the order to cut the blood and body count came and Johnstone was frustrated but relieved to make his film less slashy and sweary via reshoots and edits.

I always felt like filming those scenes was kind of gross, like it was kind of like fruit within reach, you just have to throw a bucket of blood on someone. I don’t think that’s the tone of our movie, we made a movie that people who don’t like horror movies can enjoy.

There had been other hiccups along the way. The 2019 horror movie release Child’s play, which brought back the once supernaturally possessed Chucky Doll as a flawed killer android, halted production for a time. Then after M3GAN got the green light, the pandemic derailed what was to be Johnstone’s first overseas production, in Montreal. It moved to Auckland, with a Pakuranga cul-de-sac doubling for suburban Seattle and AUT for the toy company headquarters.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Johnstone’s first triumph as a filmmaker winning the first 48 Hour film competition, which he did again a few years later. He co-created and directed Jaquie Brown’s Diarieswhich lasted two acclaimed seasons in 2008-09, before Confined at home which starred Morgana OReilly and Rima Te Wiata as a mother and daughter in a seemingly haunted house became her hallmark and earned her American representation and a foot in the door. Although the door took a while to open wider.

The nearly nine-year gap between his first feature film and his second included Johnstone being attached to a few projects that never materialized, such as producing an American remake of Confined at home and rewrite a screenplay as a possible director of a supernatural superhero movie Justice League Darkwhich didn’t survive Warner Bros’ problems with its comic book franchise.

After the disappointments, taking on a low-budget, fast-moving Blumhouse film seemed like a good idea, says Johnstone, even though it ultimately took four years. Still, with the buzz and spectacular profit margin the film is generating, it’s likely Johnstone won’t be stuck at home for his next project. Unless of course, M3GAN has his revenge on Pakuranga in a likely sequel.

Johnstone has a New Zealand film on his to-do list, a film set in his home town of Invercargill about international powerlifting champion and local heroine Sonia Manaena.

It’s a great story that’s close to my heart, and I don’t want anyone else to come down to Invercargill, make a movie there and ruin the accent. I hope we will manage to do it soon.