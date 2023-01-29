



India’s next hit Pathaan breaks major Bollywood world record India’s new blockbuster film Pathaan breaks Bollywood’s world record for biggest opening weekend, earning $36.8 million for the Hindi-language film.



India’s next hit Pathane breaks a major Bollywood world record for the biggest opening weekend in history. Written and directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathane features Shah Rukh Khan in his returning role as the titular spy after a four-year hiatus. Moreover, he finds Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone. In the fourth episode of YRF Spy Universe, Pathane is tasked with defeating Jim (John Abraham), a rogue ex-RAW agent at the head of a terrorist organization that plans to spread a deadly virus in his homeland. VIDEO OF THE DAY Released January 25 Deadline reports that the film starring Shah Rukh Khan Pathane officially broke Bollywood’s world record for biggest opening weekend. Not only that, but its release also marks the first Hindu-language film to garner more than 300 crore (36.8 million) globally. In addition to its commercial success, Pathane garnered positive reviews from critics, with a current score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Related: Who is Kingo? Kumail Nanjiani’s Bollywood Eternals superhero explained

Will Pathaan become the next RRR? PathaneThe hit echoes that of India’s other recent hit, 2022 RRR. Led by SS Rajamouli, RRR swept the American awards circuit, winning two Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards. His viral song, “Naatu Naatu“, also scored an Oscar nomination. RRR topped the box office, becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film and the second-highest-grossing Telegu film in the world. Judging by Pathan’s first triumph, he could very well be on the verge of earning the same success in Hollywood. Although without an original song to his name, PathaneThe success of will likely be in the form of the box office. What are some of the biggest Bollywood movies of the last decade? PathaneThe achievement proves it could be Bollywood’s comeback after a string of disappointing outings. Presented in theaters in more than 100 countries, Pathane could help the Bollywood industry rebound after South Indian titles eclipsed recent films from the region. However, this change was preceded by a boom in Bollywood, especially with the years 2016 Dangal. The biographical sports drama film, made under the Walt Disney Company India, is the highest-grossing Hindi-language film and the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Starring actor, director and producer Aamir Khan as former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, Dangal follows the retired sports star’s return to fame as he trains his daughters in combat. Dangal earned $338 million worldwide. Prolific filmmaker Khan continued his string of successful films with 2017 secret superstar, which grossed over $142 million. Khan starred opposite Zaira Wasim as Insia, a teenage aspiring singer, though she had to hide her identity in her viral YouTube videos with a niqab. With a more political theme than Dangal, secret superstar was a winner with critics, addressing social issues such as feminism and gender equality. Two dramatic comedies, 2015 Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 2014 PACK, follow as the third and fourth highest-grossing Hindu-language films of all time, grossing $141 million and $133 million, respectively. Although no film has yet reached Dangal’level of success, its opening weekend grossed $15.92 million. On this basis, with Pathanethe current numbers next door RRRlevel of success, it has a chance of winning the title of India’s highest-grossing film, above Dangal. Plus: Is RRR based on a true story? Source: Deadline

