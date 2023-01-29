After collecting Rs. 165 crores in his three-day box office run in India, Shah Rukh Khan Pathane is set for another record day. According to initial estimates, Pathane is looking to collect in the range of Rs. 51 to 53 crores, taking the total four-day collection to nett Rs. 217 crores. The film has created new records every day since its release and will close its 5-day extended opening weekend at Rs. 275 million rupees.

Pathane showed big gains nationwide – whether single screen or multiplex – on Saturday. The overall jump will be around 35% on Saturday and it is expected to increase further on Sunday. The public verdict is loud and clear – as Pathane emerged a blockbuster of epic proportions. This is the third time in the last 4 days that Pathane raised over Rs. 50 crores in a single day.

Pathane also kept the blockbuster tradition of YRF Spy Universe intact. For those who don’t know, the first three movies in the universe – Tiger Ek Tha, Tiger Zinda Haiand War – have also been called blockbusters at the box office. On Sunday, Pathane will become the highest-grossing Shah Rukh Khan film by passing the collections of Chennai Expressand hopefully by Tuesday it will become his first film to enter the Rs. 300 crore club at the box office.

The latest figures from Pathane Saturday could also be a bit higher depending on where the individual screens ultimately land. In short, it is a historic day.

