Can Wrexham’s Hollywood story reach a fairytale FA Cup ending?
Wrexham have been thrust into the media spotlight since taking over Hollywood in February 2021 and the FA Cup provides the perfect opportunity to cap off a fairy tale season.
It’s fair to say that Wrexham are unlike any other non-league team; Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have brought the Welsh club to the world’s attention.
The Hollywood owners came and embraced the traditions of the area while growing the club exponentially on and off the field.
“That’s the question we’ve received more than any other,” read a letter to fans in the local newspaper. Why Wrexham? Because you deserve it. For 158 years of fearless dedication.
“For building a club and a community the world should know about. To resist the storms that would have destroyed less important cities. For your encouragement, your courage, your traditions, your warmth.
“And because just over a year ago you took a chance on two Hollywood jokers who knew very little about Wales or football.”
I just saw this video of Rob McElhenney in tears as Wrexham fans serenade him for buying their club and it made me happy.
I hope it makes you happy too.
— HLTCO (@HLTCO) October 29, 2022
Wrexham were last in the Football League in 2007-08. In that season, they averaged 4,234 fans as they finished bottom of League Two and were later relegated to the National League. Their future looked bleak.
A decade later, the club continued to decline and the memories of the Football League slowly began to fade. That was until Hollywood had a fix.
In this National League season so far, their average home attendance has more than doubled from the last time they were in the Football League.
These days they draw crowds of 9,954 which is higher than many League One and League Two clubs. This Wrexham side is synonymous with business and their latest FA Cup outing the showed.
Regardless of the money that has been poured into this team over the past few years, Wrexham were still very David when they faced Coventry who took on the role of Goliath in the previous round.
Phil Parkinson’s side went blow for blow with the Championship side and managed to secure a historic 4-3 away win.
They just can’t be stopped @Wrexham_AFCThe Magic Cup race continues as they emerged victorious in a 7-goal-to-beat thriller @Coventry_City! pic.twitter.com/gHdZJPJdMN
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2023
The Wrexham boss told reporters: “It was great to be a part of this and today. The FA Cup, Wrexham, we’ve had a really good record of big wins over the years and everywhere I go. been going since I was a manager, people tell me about these special days.
“It’s not often as a player or manager that you have a game against a club three divisions above in front of 5,000 of your own fans and it’s important to savor those moments.”
The FA Cup so often evokes magic and their fourth-round draw with Sheffield United gives Wrexham the chance to upset the applecart again.
A whopping 70 clubs sit between Wrexham and the Blades in the English football pyramid and yet the possibility of an upset could very well be on the cards.
Regardless of what happens in the FA Cup this weekend, Wrexham have already hit the jackpot. With a property that cares deeply about its future and the prospect of promotion at the end of the season, what more could a football fan ask for?
