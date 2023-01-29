‘Friends’ actress Maggie Wheeler says Matthew Perry’s memoir was ‘sad’ to read





Matthew Perry’s deeply personal memoir continues to amaze readers, especially his former colleagues. Friends star Maggie Wheeler, who appeared on all 10 seasons of the hit NBC show as Perrys’ nasal-voiced lover Janice, told Page Six on Saturday that his book Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing was sad and his detailed drug abuse hard to digest. I think he did a tremendous job and really survived the unthinkable,” Wheeler said. And I’m so proud of him, and I’m so happy that he’s here, and I think it’s very brave that he wrote a book and is talking about it, he really helps a lot of people. Perry’s memoir and subsequent press tour allowed the actor to reveal the extent of his substance abuse issues during the heyday of Friends. And even after the show, his problems continued when the actor revealed to People magazine in October that his colon had burst four years ago from severe opioid abuse that had put him in a coma of two weeks. Doctors told my family I had a 2% chance of living, he told Diane Sawyer about the experience. Perry was hospitalized for months and needed a colostomy bag. However, he claimed that at the height of his addictions, he used up to 55 Vicodin tablets Daily and spent about $9 million get sober. Wheeler said Perry participated in filming “100%, even when he was struggling”. Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images However, his work on Friends as the snarky curmudgeon Chandler Bing apparently never suffered from his addictions. Wheeler told Page Six that Perry’s contributions to the filming process were 100% even when he was struggling. He showed up for work even when he was in his darkest place, he showed up for work with all his humor, shine and talent, Wheeler told the outlet. There was never a day working on set with him where I didn’t feel sure how he was going to participate. Perry told Sawyer he was truly grateful when co-star Jennifer Aniston reached out, but revealed in his memoir that he felt nothing when Friends finally ended in 2004. However, Perry has watched the show fondly ever since. Wheeler told Page Six that it’s been incredibly wonderful to have been involved in a project that means so much to so many people and keeps people calm and happy. I hear so many stories of people watching Friends fall asleep at night, she added, so yeah, it’s great to be a part of something that resonates so much not just here but across the world now. Need help with a substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the United States, call 800-662-HELP (4357) for SAMHSA National Helpline.

