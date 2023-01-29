Why Bollywood moved away from urban romances in favor of small towns

Over the past decade, Bollywood has shifted gears from urban romances like You go… or you don’t (2008), wake up sid (2009), and Break Ke Baad (2010) to romantic comedies set in small towns like Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), and Street (2018). The marked shift reflects some shifts in India’s cultural landscape – shaped by a myriad of socio-economic factors – that Bollywood is trying to keep up with.

“Majority of viewers don’t live in Mumbai and New Delhi, and they don’t go to clubs either, Renowned film critic Sucharita Tyagi, had said The Hindu. The small towns in the background then become relevant for the public living – or, at the very least, originating – from the hinterland. While viewers in small towns may be able to relate to these stories, those in metros may find their lack of pretension a well-deserved respite from their hectic lives.

Moreover, our cultural shift – seeing honest portrayals of human lives on screen – has also resulted in the deurbanization of Bollywood. “We associate a certain type of suffocation with the big city rich, the elite, that disappears when you watch or read stories about people who don’t have that suffocation about them, and have other things that concern about in their lives. This lack of pretension is a big problem on the internet right now, where you have to put your most honest foot forward if you want to resonate with people,” Tyagi says. “It’s why we have seen the rise of influencers from different types of cities. This is also related to the types of stories that interest us.

In a sense, then, the narrative shift is also one from fantasy to reality, according to Itisha Nagar, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Delhi. This change has been underway for decades. The late 1990s and early 2000s saw the rise of films featuring NRIs – such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), and hello namaste (2005). From the mid-2000s to the early 2010s, foreign localities gave way to Indian metropolises.

And now, in another gradual transition, small towns have replaced cities as the most frequent backdrop.

For middle-class Indians, the “suave, educated, English-speaking” NRI ceases to be interesting beyond a certain point because they are not relatable, Nagar explains. Regional accents and dialects, on the other hand, are sellable fantasies that allow people to see themselves in the girl-next-door and relate to small-town character clashes.

“Finally, Bollywood is turning its gaze away from golden mirages and towards real stories from the real India… Thanks to the internet, we really seem to have the whole world at our fingertips. This is why our films must turn their loving gaze from foreign places to unmapped inner terrain,” writes Avinash Das, a native of Bihar who wrote and directed Aarah’s Anaarkali (2017) set in the small town of Arrah, writing. “We can now say that contemporary films represent the truth of our cities and our lived experiences.”

Bollywood’s affinity for romantic comedies has also played a role in directing filmmakers towards stories of deurbanization. In small town romances, love itself becomes an adventure, a daring act of defiance, setting the stage for ridiculous and comedic overtures. faux pas. While the places narrow lanes present visuals that have barely been explored, the infamous narrow-mindedness of its inhabitants often allows for hilarious escapades from local shopkeepers and curious uncles-aunts known for their enthusiastic contributions to the vineyard of the city.

“Where is the love conflict in a big city like Mumbai? Love is still difficult for those who live in small towns,” said Tigmanshu Dhulia, who wrote and directed Milan Talkies (2019), a romance set in the small town of Allahabad, where Dhulia himself was born and raised.

It’s also the influx of filmmakers like Dhulia from small towns who engineered some of the change. With the rise of storytelling platforms with the advent of OTT platforms, more screenwriters are now able to find producers for their stories and prove that the stories are bankable. Tyagi notes that he is relatively It’s now easier to get your screenplay approved than a few decades ago “when only a certain type of person, who had certain types of contacts and connections, could become a screenwriter”.

As journalist Lata Jha wrote in Live Mint,”[T]he trinity of Mumbai-born film family scions Aditya Chopra, Sooraj Barjatya and Karan Johar gradually had to compete with Hyderabad-born, Delhi-educated Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali of Jamshedpur, and Anurag Kashyap and Abhinav Kashyap, who grew up in Uttar Pradesh. These filmmakers, in turn, brought their own texture and storytelling to cinema.

India’s diversity is therefore truly reflected in the stories of small towns across the country rather than the largely homogenous culture that prevails in the metros, which audiences have grown weary of. Greater diversity also means more uncharted territory for filmmakers to explore and audiences to discover.

Over the past two decades, the places we think of as small towns have changed far beyond most people in the subways. As a result… small towns are now melting pots of viewpoints, counter-viewpoints, aspirations, oppositions, revolts and compromises, making them fascinating places for storytellers. Noted Jaideep Sahni, who wrote films like Aaja Nachle (2007) and Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), both of which explore how people view love in small towns.

These changes in Indian small towns that Sahni talks about are the result of India’s economic facelift over the past decade. “The growing economic stability of the country, the evolution of cities into cities, the rise of multiplexes, the spread of digital platforms and the self-confidence gained as a result, could be responsible for the openness and readiness of Indians to a lot more stories about themselves,” notes Jha.”[T]The ability to tell and watch these unique new stories also comes from India’s situation as a society.

For Hindi-speaking audiences, the stories therefore present an opportunity to explore languages, cultures and conflicts of parts of their own country that they might otherwise not have known about – in a way, that’s an excuse to really understand the diversity of the country. , through the personal stories of its inhabitants.