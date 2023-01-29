The evolution of Suraj Venjaramoodu: Should the actor reinvent himself, again?

As one of those rare actors in Malayalam cinema who managed to transition from acting to character roles, it’s surprising that Suraj seems to have suddenly reached a stagnation in his career.

There is a stillness about Roy that is almost disturbing. A loner who had to be courted by his current wife in marriage, Roy doesn’t really subscribe to stereotypical notions of masculinity. In an earlier scene from the psychological thriller Roy, directed by Sunil Ibrahim, he cleans the kitchen, waits calmly until midnight for his wife to come back from the office and makes him a cup of coffee. He has a strange condition, he is no longer able to tell the difference between his reality and his dreams, and certain future events seem to manifest in his dreams.

This is also strangely the pattern of roles that Suraj Venjaramoodu has faced in the recent past. Characters with a morbid past or present grappling with themselves, and lately he, too, seems uneasy. Considering he is one of those rare actors in Malayalam cinema who successfully made the transition from acting to character roles, it is surprising that Suraj seems to have suddenly reached a stagnation in his career. He does not innovate in character roles nor can he sell himself in comedy. Is it time for another change in his career? We take a look at his career path.

Comedy Central

Many events in Suraj’s life happened by accident. His father wanted him to join the military, but a broken arm eventually led the actor to pursue a career in mimicry. It was his slang Thirontharam (Thiruvananthapuram) that helped him gain a foothold in the world of mimicry, and later in television comedy shows. It was also his skill with slang that caused Mammootty to call on him to help him master slang in Anwar Rasheeds. Rajamanikyam (2005). Then came his act of separation in Mayavi (2007), and the rest was history.

Suraj quickly became a fixture in most Malayalam films during this era. Needless to say, most of the characters were hyperbolic and loud, with the actor repeating himself film after film. My characters often had no context and I was told to embellish them with my own lines, the actor told this writer in a previous interview. That said, some of his comedic roles continue to have a dedicated fan base, producing a treasure trove of Dashamoolam Damu memes in Chattambinadu for example.

The transition to Perariyathavar

Dr Bijus Perariyathavar came at a time when he was at a dead end when it came to comedy. So when the role of sweeper was offered to him, he took it with both hands. Biju had chosen him after watching some of his stage performances. It was the first indication he had in him to push his limits as an actor.

But it wasn’t until he appeared in traditional police procedure Biju action hero that Suraj really made the world sit up and take notice. As a father who comes to the police station looking for his missing daughter, only to be told by the mother that the child is not his, the actor was heartbreakingly emotional.

Since then, he chooses roles wisely, consciously avoiding comedic roles. Since no one has seen Perariyathavar, I continued to be offered the usual comic roles. Then I decided to ask the directors for roles. It’s like that Biju action hero arrived, he said. Then came the sexist jailer Nelson in the sports drama The characters are 6the impotent son of a dictatorial mother in Oru Muthassi Gadhaand the biggest step of his career Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum in which he played a guy who got away with heroin and had a meltdown when she thali (marital wire) is broken into on a moving bus. These roles were slowly establishing him as a reliable character actor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDDAF9PnlB4

It’s perhaps no exaggeration to say that Suraj was more compelling in the transition from comic book role to character than the legendary Jagathy Sreekumar, because unlike Suraj, Jagathy was more instinctively a comedian. Consequently, Jagathy often retained the comedy in his body language even when he transitioned into dark roles.

One after another, Suraj kept creating surprises, like the grayscale family man in Varnyathil Ashankawho manipulates a jewelry heist in his favor.

The year 2019 can be called the year of Suraj Venjaramoodu as he easily pulled off four diametrically different roles. Master Varghese in Finalsa person with hearing and speech impairments in Vikritia grumpy octogenarian widower from Android Kunjappanand Motor Inspector Kuruvilla in Driver’s license.

2021 to now

Suraj continued to make brave choices in 2021, and the unnamed husband in the critically acclaimed film Great Indian cuisine will appear just above. He nailed the authoritative, toxic, sexist husband who expects his wife to act like a housekeeper during the day and warm her bed at night. A nuanced incarnation of masculine rights, he is a past master in gaslighting. Although he hides it with a reassuring smile, it’s clear from the start what he stands for. And the actor does such a good job that the moment the heroine throws the kitchen sink at him (literally and metaphorically), you have your back.

Perhaps the first instance the actor seemed constrained while handling roles beyond his age or with gravity was in Cover Cover. As a father determined to get to the bottom of his daughter’s murder, the role, despite its ample weight, seemed laborious in Suraj’s hands. Not that the emotions haven’t landed, but it clearly seemed like there was a younger man behind that graying makeup (surprising, considering how he managed to pull off an 80-year-old widower a while ago. two years). His body language and gestures were too familiar, it was almost as if he had procured a mold for such characters. It was suddenly very repetitive. The way his hands moved, the tilt of his head, the shifty eyes, and even the modulation of his voice.

ACP Sajjan Kumar in Jana Gana Mana also has a familiar character model, just that he’s a lot younger. A single parent and troubled police officer, Suraj looked particularly embarrassed during scenes featuring his teenage son and his wife. CI Peter Kurishingal at Heaven and Solomon in Patham Valavu also follow a character pattern both grappling with a tormented past and present. Peter is suited to Suraj and he is functional, but he is unable to bring anything new to the table. The monotony that sets in when trying out a character’s emotional complexities is evident here, especially in the reaction shots. It also echoes Solomon and his emotional turmoil, as he plays a prisoner out for revenge on the murderers of his daughters.

In Mukundan Unni Associates, a fascinating character in shades of gray, his portrait of the lawyer Venu remains familiar and effective. But that never goes beyond the script, as the actor seems to have become a creature of habit onscreen by now. In Roy, he struggles to occupy the reclusive Roy who maintains a particular relationship to dreams and reality. He is particularly hesitant in these light moments with his partner. Then the awkward body language seems to give it away. Somehow, Roy shows him the mirror here. He’s fallen into a rut now. Perhaps he takes himself too seriously with a reluctance to try comedy at the thought of being typecast again. But right now, he’s standing exactly where he was a few years ago, waiting to break free from his cartoonish comedic roles.

What Suraj probably needs is another change in his career, a break from roles that hammer his psyche. The actor needs to let his hair down from time to time. Make a mix, try a wacky Dashamoolam Damu and the crafty Adv Venu. Suraj has a lot to bring to Malayalam cinema. Putting yourself in a box has never helped any actor.

Neelima Menon has worked in the newspaper industry for over a decade. She covered Hindi and Malayalam cinema for The New Indian Express and worked briefly with Silverscreen.in. She now writes exclusively on Malayalam cinema, contributing to Fullpicture.in and thenewsminute.com. She is known for her detailed and insightful articles on misogyny and the lack of representation of women in Malayalam cinema.

