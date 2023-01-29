Entertainment
One Thousand and One Wins Sundance Grand Jury Prize
One Thousand and One, a drama about a poor single mother and her son in New York, won the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize in the US Drama Competition, while Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project received the First Prize in the American Documentary Category. This year’s winners were announced at an awards ceremony on Friday afternoon in Park City, Utah, which included an audience award for the documentary 20 Days in Mariupol.
Writer Jeremy O. Harris, filmmaker Eliza Hittman and actress Marlee Matlin judged the American drama competition.
Harris, through tears, said he asked to award the Grand Jury Prize to One Thousand and One and writer-director AV Rockwell himself.
Never have I seen a life so similar to mine rendered with so much nuance and tenderness, Harris said. This film penetrated my guts and extracted all the emotions that I learned to hide in these spaces.
Rockwell, who made her film debut, was equally emotional.
It’s been such a long journey for me, but the institute has been such a beautiful support system, Rockwell said.
20 Days in Mariupol, a first-person account of the early Russian invasion of Ukraine, won the Audience Award for World Cinema Documentary. A joint project between The Associated Press and PBS Frontline, the film uses 30 hours of footage that AP journalist Mstyslav Chernov and his colleagues shot in the beleaguered Ukrainian city before it was extracted.
I want to thank everyone who believed in us: AP, Frontline and Sundance and all the audiences who didn’t turn away, Chernov said. It’s not an achievement, it’s a privilege.
Sing J. Lee won the American Drama Directing Award for The Accidental Getaway Driver. The Theater Camp team received a Special Jury Prize for Ensemble. Lo Mehiel, who uses the pronouns they/them, received the special jury prize for his performance in Mutt, about a trans-male person one day in New York. And the Magazine drama Dreams, in which Jonathan Majors plays an amateur bodybuilder, has been recognized for his creative vision.
Everyone in this room, everyone, every person, we give you our deepest props and deepest respect, Matlin said through an interpreter. She also paid tribute to her CODA team, which won big at the festival two years ago. Her Oscar-winning co-star Troy Kotsur was in the audience cheering her on.
Other grand jury winners were: Scrapper, in World Cinema, about a 12-year-old girl living alone in suburban London after her mother’s death; and The Eternal Memory, in a world cinema documentary, about the effects of Alzheimer’s disease on a 25-year relationship. Kokomo City, about the lives of black and trans sex workers, won the NEXT Innovator Award and People’s Choice Award in the NEXT category.
Other Audience Award winners include The Persian Version, for US Dramatic, Beyond Utopia, for US Documentary and Shayda for World Cinema Dramatic. The festival’s favorite award went to Radical, starring Eugenio Derbez as an inspirational teacher in a Mexican border town.
A total of 12 films premiered in the documentary section of World Cinema, including films on climate change, Syria, growing up during apartheid and the International Chopin Piano Competition. The Eternal Memory, about a couple struggling with Alzheimer’s disease, won the grand jury award in the category.
Other winners in the category include Fantastic Machine, for Creative Vision, Against the Tide for Filmmaker, and Smoke Sauna Sisterhood for Direction.
Several Sundance winners from last year were recently nominated for Oscars, including documentaries Navalny and All That Breathes.
Many Sundance films have come to the festival with a cast in place. Apple TV+ debuted Still: A Michael J. Fox Story and Stephen Curry: Underrated. Neon had Infinity Pool, A24 brought six movies including All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, You Hurt My Feelings, Past Lives. Searchlight had the South London romantic comedy Rye Lane.
There were also several big acquisitions made at the festival this year. Apple TV+, which won its first best picture by paying $25 million for CODA at Sundance, has picked up John Carneys (Once) romantic musical comedy Flora and Son, starring Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon Levitt. Netflix has secured the rights to the corporate thriller Fair Play, starring Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor, directed and sold by MRC. Both films cost $20 million. Searchlight has also picked up Molly Gordon and Nick Liebermans mockumentary Theater Camp for theatrical release later this year.
This year’s festival, the first in-person gathering since 2020, launched 111 feature films and 64 shorts. Over 75% of the films are available on the Sundances online platform through Sunday.
We were already thinking about the next one, said Sundance CEO Joana Vicente.
