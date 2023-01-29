‘God sustain you’: Actor Neal McDonough on new End Times movie, why he won’t film sex scenes and his faith

Actor Neal McDonough has starred in many Hollywood movies and TV shows, but his latest project, Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist, is truly unique.

The film, which tells the story of what life after the biblical rapture might be like, is directed by Kevin Sorbo who also stars in the film andwill be released in theatersJanuary 26.

McDonoughsays The Edifi Podcastit was a blessing to be part of the cast and share insight into his character, Jonathan Stonagal, a wealthy and influential man at the heart of Left Behind’s story.

It’s nice to tap into the people who are the big decision makers on this planet, and how those people rise to power, and how they sometimes use their power for good, he said. And, sometimes, some of them use their power for obviously evil purposes and for their own betterment.

Listen to McDonough discuss his faith, avoiding sex scenes and why he wanted to star in Left Behind:

McDonough said putting these kinds of characters in the spotlight can show people how to be wary of those who claim they want to lead but are actually only for themselves.

I think these kinds of tales are so well received by so many people because they are about real life, he said. You know, there’s the obvious massive scale that this movie touches on but, to me, it’s always the character details. And the characters in this play are really well designed.

The actor has openly discussed his Catholic faith and how God has blessed his life in incredible ways, including a loving wife, wonderful children, and a multi-faceted career.

McDonough said he was incredibly humble when he considered how much he was able to accomplish.

God has given me so much and blessed me so much that it’s nice to play characters like this that take me out of me for a while and [I] Realize, holy cow. I’m so lucky to be the person I am,” McDonough said. And surrounded by people with whom God has surrounded me.

The actorsaid to be in frontfrom the camera is his second happiest place on the planet, next to being with his wife, Ruve McDonough. McDonough has long made headlines for her refusal to do sex scenes; he was reportedly fired in 2010 from the Scoundrels show for his personal politics.

He also doesn’t kiss others on screen and would have long been open about that fact as well. Asked about his filming guidelines, he was candid.

I have to play a lot of bad guys, because I won’t do certain scenes, and that’s fine, he says. I’ve loved my career playing Damien Darhk for all these years, playing all these other villainous characters because it makes me realize even more all that God has given me.

Along with his committed marriage, McDonough has also opened up about his love for parenthood and the values ​​he passes on to his children. He said he and his wife encouraged their children to work hard, showing them the ins and outs of life on a movie set.

Don’t just sit back and think you’re going to have it easy in this house, he said of his message to his kids. You have to work it. If you work hard in life and are a good person, good things will happen to you.

As for the lesson he hopes Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist teaches, he said it all about building faith in God and in yourself.

Believe in yourself, believe in yourself wholeheartedly and know that God has your back, he said. These are the principles that we somewhat live by in our house.

He continued, People are going to say horrible things about you. People will tempt you with horrible things. People will drop everything.

But rather than fall prey, McDonough encouraged people to turn to the Lord. Learn more about Left Behind and get ticketshere.