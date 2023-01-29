Anurag Kashyap says mainstream Indian cinema ‘has started to become cheap copies’ | Bollywood

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap answered a question on whether there is a shift in the perception of global audiences’ opinion of Indian cinema. In a new interview, Anurag said “any kind of originality, about what’s original to them, impacts them.” Anurag also said mainstream Hindi films “stopped being original”. (Also Read | Anurag Kashyap Says SS Rajamouli Is ‘The Perfect Director For A DC Or Marvel Movie’, Fears Hollywood ‘Will Steal Him From Us’)

Anurag also praised filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his film RRR. Speaking about the song from the movie Naatu Naatu, Anurag said it was “incredibly” difficult to pull off. Praising Rajamouli, he said filming such a song requires “vision, courage and nerves of steel”. Naatu Naatu was nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Anurag also added that if ‘the West’ had watched Rajamouli’s Eega (2012), it would have been ‘celebrated long before’.

In an interview with Showsha, Anurag said, “They love Indian movies for a very long time. But they love one type of movie. There was a time when Indian movies were released all over the world. Awara, Disco Dancer, everyone sang Jimmy Jimmy. You go to Africa, you go to Arab countries, India has a very massive impact on the mainstream. Somewhere within our mainstream, we have ceased to be original. Our mainstream has started becoming cheap copies of Hollywood action movies or whatever.

He also added, “While Southern films are still grounded, they still look like Indian films. A lot of mainstream Hindi films don’t look like Indian films, they’re not even shot in India. It’s not even about India, that’s why RRR surprises them and scores. RRR takes them totally by surprise. In the context of an Indian film, he does these same things at a much lower cost than them .

Anurag’s next project is Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat featuring Alaya F and Karan Mehta. It is billed as a romantic musical. The film will be released in theaters on February 3.

While promoting his upcoming film, Anurag told news agency ANI, “I’m not even trying to create what half the people win in the race to break each other’s box office records. others. I am not part of this race. My responsibility is to tell my story and make as few losses as possible.”