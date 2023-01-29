Jayaveena: Jayaveena, the daughter of veteran Tamil actor Vijaykumar, is engaged to cricketer Baba Aparajith





The daughter of popular Tamil actor Vijaykumar, Jayaveena Vijaykumar got engaged to famous cricketer Baba Aparajith who represented Tamil Nadu team in Ranji Trophy. The couple shared the happy news with their fans via social media posts. Taking to Instagram, Jayaveena shared a photo from the engagement ceremony. The couple can be seen sitting together as they posed for the photo. Needless to say, Jayaveena looked stunning in a gold silk saree which she paired with a pink blouse. On the other hand, the cricketer can be seen donning a gray shirt and black pants. Sharing the photo, Jayaveena wrote, Towards new beginnings! and dropped the ‘engaged’ hashtag. As soon as the photo was uploaded, it garnered love from family, friends and fans. While Gujarat Titans player Sai Sudharsan took to the comments section and dropped several red heart emojis, Indian Mumbai player Sanjay Yadav commented congratulating Apar bhai. Other famous faces such as Shreya Gopal, Arun Karthick KB, Jason Holder and Smit Patel commented on the post congratulating the couple. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnx3E0WvSI9/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=b0fbdda7-159d-4bbe-b59e-a0b50f885fec https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnx3E0WvSI9/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=b0fbdda7-159d-4bbe-b59e-a0b50f885fec For five seasons, Baba Aparajith played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the 2012 Under-19 World Cup, he competed for the Indian team. The versatile right-handed batsman led Tamil Nadu in runs scored in the 2017 Ranji Trophy competition. On the other hand, Jayaveena is a swimmer and has been extremely passionate about the sport. She also received many medals. She also became the youngest swimmer to win a medal at the National Games. Meanwhile, veteran actor Thalaivasal Vijay has worked in over 200 films in the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu film industries. He was last seen in films such as Laththi, Yaanai and D Block. FAQs: Who is Thalaivasal Vijay?

Thalaivasal Vijay is a veteran actor famous for his films such as Laththi, Yaanai and D Block. Who did Vijaykumar’s daughter Jayaveena Vijaykumar get engaged to?

Vijaykumar’s daughter, Jayaveena Vijaykumar, got engaged to famous cricketer Aparajith Baba.

