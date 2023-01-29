10 Actors Who Showed Amazing Versatility In 2022

Since the first paparazzo decided eons ago to take a slice of a celebrity’s life and bring it back to show and tell, the world has been subjugated by the rich and the famous. Social media has only given this obsession a boost, and as a result, notable figures in the entertainment industry are often treated as celebrities first, and professionals second. That’s why it’s particularly gratifying when an actor’s screen is exemplary; it redirects attention to the fact that acting is a vocation, which requires skill and serious effort.





2022 has given Western audiences a series of cinematic treats, from the jaw-dropping storytelling of Everything everywhere all at once on the return from by Daniel Craig eternally charming detective, Benoit Blanc. While many hands went into crafting these excellent media experiences, the work of the actors was a particularly rich facet. These ten, in particular, are to be praised for the versatility they’ve shown in their recent roles.

1 Magnetic Emerald Haywood by Keke Palmer in ‘No’

Image via Universal Images

Keke Palmer is known for possessing excellent comedic skills since her days as Disney’s True Jackson, which she continued in later projects such as Scream Queens. She’s also shown herself capable of adopting darker personas in movies like Pimp, and established herself alongside industry veterans like Jennifer Lopez in The scammers.

In 2022, Palmertook on the role of Emerald Haywood in Jordan Peele No, and brought all of his different talents together in one character. Palmperfectly captured the restless, electric nature of a woman who believes she has enormous potential, but is stuck waiting for a ticket out of her monotonous life; her emerald is a perfect counterpoint to costar by Daniel Kaluuya JO calm and discreet.

2 Robert Pattinson breathes new life into Batman

Image via Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson has gone to great lengths to prove himself, raising his hand for tasks that range from tearful Remember me breathtaking Lighthouse. Pattinson can act; it is not in question. However, many fans who had followed him since those early Dusk days were left wondering if he could command a screen other than as an idol.

The Batman gave Pattinson ample opportunity to prove he was capable of directing a blockbuster, and Pattinsonrose to the occasion with a complex and dynamic depiction of the titular vigilante. After a long series of quirky and niche roles, Pattinsonused 2022 to show he could take on bigger, splashier projects and infuse them with his own melancholy.

3 Daniel Craig brings back Detective Benoit Blanc

Daniel Craig’s name will forever be linked to that of James Bond, and for good reason: Craig put everything he had into his version of the beloved spy. Or rather, put almost everything he had. Rian Johnsonit is Knives out gave us a different version of Craig, a sober and hilarious Southern gentleman detective who took the world by storm.

In 2022, Benoit Blanc returns to our screens in Onion of glass: a mystery at loggerheads, a film highly anticipated by Craig fans who wanted to see how the star would reprise this surprisingly popular role. Not only Craigdeliver by hitting those comedy notes again, but he crafted a more restrained version of the detective, allowing Janelle Monae Helen to steal the show.

4 Ke Huy Quan enchants As Waymond

Picture via A24

Ke Huy Quan appears in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984 as a child actor, and has taken on very few major acting roles since then. Those who enter show business in their youth often find it difficult to pursue their acting careers as they age, and for Ke Huy Quan, the drive back to Hollywood was certainly difficult.

However, in 2022, the actor landed an incredible role as the gentle soul Waymond in Everything everywhere all at once, and received a Golden Globe for this performance. Waymond was a complex character, a delicate commentary on masculinity and love, and it’s a testament to Ke Huy Quantalent that he was able to balance those notes, while making the audience burst into laughter.

5 Joey King covers “Bullet Train”

Picture via Sony

High-speed train was a rush of talented actors, Aaron Taylor Johnson to brad pitt. Yet it was Joey King’s character, The Prince, who stood out amid this flood of talent. The Prince was a complex and salty character. Her sheer cruelty made her easy to hate, and yet King perfect childish elements added extra layers to the performance, making it hard to push away from memory.

King has taken on lighter roles before, such as Ramona in the comedy Ramona and Beezus, or Elle Evans in The kissing booth. It’s nice to see this relatively inexperienced actor take the lead and give audiences such a stellar experience with The Prince.

6 Taylor Russell gives us Cannibal Maren every year

Picture via MGM

Compared to some of the other names on this list, Taylor Russell flew under the radar, appearing in the occasional film but never generating serious media buzz. In bones and all, however, Russell stepped away from the shadows and made viewers consider her as an actor.

Russell’s Maren Yearly was a truly inspired character. Not only Russellplay annually with heartbreaking vulnerability, but it also gracefully swung into a dark depiction of the character’s consuming hunger.

7 Margot Robbie succeeds as Valerie in Amsterdam

Margot Robbie’s numerous acting awards might as well be piled up like a wall in front of her, shielding the actor from any accusation that his talent is anything but formidable. However, in amsterdam, Robbie showed the audience something new.

at Robbie’sThe character, Valerie, was first introduced as a bubbly, witty nurse who wins the heart of lawyer Harold Woodman. However, the disease overpowers Valerie and Robbie plays this change beautifully, giving us a complex portrayal of the character’s diminishment.

8 Harry Melling ventures inside the mind of Edgar Allen Poe

Picture via Netflix

Harry Melling has come a long way from when he was most recognizable as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise. The actor has played a number of dramatic roles and has now wowed critics with his portrayal of Edgar Allen Poe in pale blue eye.

Melling’staking on Poe breathes new life into the famous author, giving him an endearing eagerness that sets this version of Poe apart from those that have come before it.

9 The incredibly massive talent of Nicolas Cage

Nicholas Cage has a long history of producing action comedies, giving fans countless ways to satisfy their cravings for crisp, rugged entertainment. However, while The unbearable weight of massive talent seems like another one of those action comedies, it’s actually a respite that allows Cage to reflect on his legacy and accomplishments.

The movie features Cage playing himself, which naturally provides a plethora of hijinks and fourth-wall breaks. However, in playing this satirical fiction of his own identity, Cage reveals an astute knowledge of how the world sees it and an admirable ability to jump in and out of that character as needed.

ten Stephanie Hsu Juggles Joy and Jobu Tupaki

Stephanie HsuPast acting credits don’t necessarily suggest an actor destined to step into a sci-fi comedy and turn it into a two-hour-plus contemplation of the adult self, the childhood self, and the trauma that comes with it. of the gap between these two places. Yet that is exactly what Hsu made in Everything everywhere all at once.

Hsu’s performance is a high-frequency wave, alternating between Joy, the downcast girl who accepts her own flaws, and Jobu Tupaki, the gleefully beaming destroyer of the universe. Hsueffortlessly translates all of Joy’s grief and hope into an on-screen melody, and gives us one of the best characters of 2022.

