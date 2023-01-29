Viola Davis, Tyler Perry and Justin Timberlake react – The Hollywood Reporter





Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Justin Timberlake and Questlove were among Hollywood notables sharing their reactions on social media to Tire Nichols, who died earlier this month following an altercation with Department of Memphis police during a traffic stop in Tennessee. Body camera and surveillance video from the January 7 arrest was released on Friday showing the beatings that led to the 29-year-old’s hospitalization and death from his injuries. Included in the footage, Nichols tells officers, “I’m just trying to get home” and also screams for his mother. On Thursday, the five police officers, who had been fired, were charged with murder. Perry took to Instagram to share a photo of Nichols and describe his own conflicting feelings about whether to watch the footage of the incident. “A lot of people can’t imagine this happening to them because honestly it never will,” he said. wrote about himself initially wanting to avoid the video. “I was determined to see what this space was like for once, I would cover my ears and not let the outside in.” Explaining that his goal “wasn’t possible,” he continued, “So today I’m gonna cry, I’m gonna be depressed, I’m gonna curse, I’m gonna be outraged, I’m gonna wanna burn shit, I’ll be in agony, I’ll let my heart break for his family, I’ll moan with his tenor harmony from my own experience that’s every black man who’s ever called out for the safety of mom’s arms, I’ll scream inaudibly . Debbie Allen, Tina Knowles and Kym Whitley were among those who praised Perry’s post in the comments section. Knowles wrote that she, too, had trouble watching, but eventually “had to force me to watch it” and described what she considered “heartbreaking”. Davis and Niecy Nash both took to Instagram to to share a black square with the words written in white, “I’m just trying to get home.” In the caption of their identical posts, there was a post attributed to MeToo founder Tarana Burke, which read, “Sometimes a hope. Sometimes a prayer. Sometimes a frustration. Sometimes a fear. Sometimes not possible. The posts also added the #werehereagain hashtag. Timberlake, born in Memphis, tweeted that he was heartbroken and angry. “I stand with my hometown and the people of Memphis as we demand justice and accountability,” he wrote. Questlove shared a number of posts and messages about the incident, including a discouraging people from looking at the pictures: “For God’s sake. P*rn torture is not going to serve your soul. W. Kamau Bell was among social media users making comparisons to police officers beating Rodney King in 1991. “I remember Rodney King being assaulted,” Bell tweeted. “I remember how many of us thought the pictures would change everything. Finally there was ‘proof’. Now there are everyday pictures of the police brutalizing us. These pictures are in HD and often come from the police. Nothing changes.” james lebron retweeted a message from activist and podcast host Brittany Packnett Cunningham about systemic racism, given that the five traffic enforcement officers are black. James added: “Too factual!!!” These and other reactions, including those from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Octavia Spencer and Mark Ruffalo, are below. I remember the Rodney King mugging. I remember how many of us thought the pictures would change everything. Finally, there was the proof. Now there are daily images of the police brutalizing us. These images are in HD and often come from the police. Nothing changes. #TyreNichols — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) January 27, 2023 My thoughts are with the Tire Nichols family and Americans in Memphis and across the country who mourn this extremely painful loss. There are no words to describe the heartache and grief of losing a beloved child and a young father. Here is my full statement. pic.twitter.com/ghROhSGtao — President Biden (@POTUS) January 28, 2023 I am heartbroken and angry to see another family, another community suffer because of police brutality. I stand with my hometown and the people of Memphis as we demand justice and accountability. #JusticeforTyreNichols — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 28, 2023 As we mourn the loss of a man who had a lot ahead of him, I want to show #TyreNichols in its true essence. He was a loving father, caring son, and loyal friend who was passionate about skateboarding and photography. Rest in power and know that you seek justice well. : Austin Dean pic.twitter.com/fYAKPfdlzv —Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 28, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/tyre-nichols-death-memphis-police-hollywood-reactions-1235312186/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos