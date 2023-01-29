Amitabh Bachchan is a proud dad as Abhishek lands top acting spot alongside him in Mood of The Nation poll





Amitabh Bachchan nabbed the Best Actor spot while his son Abhishek nabbed the OTT Best Actor spot in the Mood of The Nation survey. The happy and proud father was thrilled with his son’s achievement.

Bombay ,

Amitabh Bachchan is a proud dad as Abhishek becomes the #1 OTT male star in the MOTN survey.

By India Today Web Desk: India Today-CVoter Mood of The Nation (MOTN) survey results are out. This year, like other years, Amitabh Bachchan landed the top acting spot. However, unlike other years, the actor spoke about it on his official Twitter account this time. The reason – her son, actor Abhishek Bachchan was also on the list. AMITABH BACCHHAN CHEER FOR ABHISHEK BACCHHAN Amitabh Bachchan once again leads the MOTN survey. He swept the top spot with 29% of the vote, followed by Akshay Kumar with 10.3% of the vote and Shah Rukh Khan with 10% of the vote. However, what made the actor proud was not his own achievement, but that of his sons. Abhishek Bachchan also secured the top spot as an OTT (male) actor with 16.8% of the vote, edging out Manoj Bajpayee who got 10.6% of the vote. Tweeting much the same, he wrote, T 4540 – YOOOO HOOOOO!!! I don’t normally do this, out of embarrassment, but (when the son is also on the list) SO WHAT THE HELL!! yeaaaaahhhhh.. well done Abhishek.. love you.. (sic) See the tweet here: T 4540 – YOOOO OOOOOO!!! I don’t normally do this, out of embarrassment, but,…

SO WHAT THE HELL!!

yeaaaaahhhhh.. well done Abhishek.. i love you.. pic.twitter.com/syBvNn01p1

Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 28, 2023 AMITABH BACCHHAN AND ABHISHEK BACHCHANS WORK BEFORE Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the movie Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva, where he played the key role of the Guruji who helps harness the powers of Shiva. He has planned Nag Ashwin’s next film, which also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Abhishek Bachchan gave a stellar performance in the second season of Breathe: Into the Shadows. His film, Dasvi, also had a direct OTT release. Edited by: Zinia Bandyopadhyay Posted on: January 28, 2023

