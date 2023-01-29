



Kumail Nanjiani wants more ‘non-white’ villains in Hollywood Kumail Nanjiani isn’t too happy with Hollywood’s current trend of relying on white villains, as he wants some of those roles for himself.



Kumail Nanjiani made a name for himself in Hollywood through comedy, but after gaining some experience in the superhero film genre with Eternalsthem Welcome to Chippendales star now also wants to tackle the bad guys.

Nanjiani rose to fame for his role in HBO’s Silicon valley and The big sickwhich is why his physical transformation for Marvel Studios’ Eternals shocked a lot. Still, he wants to keep expanding his range. For that to happen, Nanjiani urged Hollywood to rethink its current stance on diversity, calling the studios’ policies “weird” because he thinks it closes the door on people like him playing bad guys. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Marvel’s Post-Credits Scenes That Haven’t Paid Off Yet During an interview with Squire, Nanjiani discussed this and many other topics. Nanjiani denounced Hollywood’s good intentions because he was told that, although he wants to play more antagonistic roles, “it’s going to be difficult because people don’t want to see non-whites as bad guys” . Put simply, the actor thinks this way of thinking can be “just as limiting as anything”, citing MCU actor Sebastian Stan as someone who can play a hero “and then he’ll play a psycho.” in Costs. Nanjiani was cast in the Hulu series Welcome to Chippendales to play disgraced strip club founder Somen Banerjee, a villainous figure and who, according to the actor, if the series weren’t based on a true story, would likely have been cast as a white person. During the same interview, Nanjiani also expressed his nostalgia for “adult movies that have a decent budget, decent movie stars in theaters,” as opposed to streaming. He said to himself that if The big sick or the famous Greta Gerwig lady bird had been released in 2020, these films would have been released directly to streaming services. As a star with MCU credits to her name, Nanjiani has also taken part in the recent discussion of the artistic merits of Marvel films, which have been questioned by the likes of Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, expressing both her love for their works and his disagreement with their opinions. Nonetheless, the actor admits that if Scorsese and Tarantino haven’t “earned the right to have an opinion about movies, then neither of us should have an opinion about movies.” Curiously, Nanjiani’s first superhero role in Eternals came in the first Marvel Studios movie under a director like Chloe Zhao. Recently, Nanjiani was asked about the possibility of Eternals 2 event. Although he admitted he didn’t get any calls, the actor is more than willing to return as Kingo. After all, Eternals was one of the least well-received Phase Four MCU films, so it’s currently unclear if Marvel Studios will decide to incorporate a sequel into its development pipeline. Eternals is available on Disney Plus. MORE: MCU: 8 Characters Who Should Make An Appearance In Avengers: Secret Wars Source: Squire

