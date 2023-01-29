Kanye West investigated for stealing woman’s phone: video – Hollywood Life









See the gallery





Image Credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA Kanye West, 45, is being investigated for theft after a viral video emerged showing him grabbing a woman’s phone and throwing it in the street. Ventura County Sheriff’s Departments Sergeant Jason Karol confirmed the news in a statement Hollywood life Saturday January 28. More about Kanye West KANYE WEST BLOCKS TRAFFIC TAKES KAREN’S PHONE AND THROWS IT DOWN pic.twitter.com/tMtXsddDyi GOD YEEZY (@gunnertierno) January 28, 2023 On Friday, January 27 at 4:30 p.m., the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department was called to an intersection in Thousand Oaks, California. Upon arrival, they learned that Kanye Ye West took a woman’s cell phone and threw it in the street, the statement said. He was not there when we arrived. Mr. West is being investigated for robbery. An investigation is ongoing into this case. Officers received video footage of the incident. Karol also dismissed reports that the rapper was being investigated for assault and battery. The video (above) begins with Kanye walking towards the driver’s side of a car where the unidentified woman films him with a cellphone. As he approaches, Kanye says: If I want to see my son at a game, you’re not going to run into me like that. If I say stop, stop with your cameras. Notably, the incident happened near a sports complex where two of Kanyes’ children, his daughter North9 years old and son Holy7 playing basketball by TMZ. After the woman in the car answers I know, but Kanye you’re a celebrity, the Gold Digger hitmaker quickly grabs his phone and throws it out onto the street. He then walks calmly towards his SUV. After news of the incident started spreading, Kanyes’ ex Kim Kardashianwith whom he shares North and Saint, as well as his daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm3, was asked about it on Friday in front of her children’s basketball, according to a video obtained by page 6. Kim replied: Don’t talk to me about it in front of my kids, according to the source. The photographer who popped the question reportedly apologized to the reality TV star as one of the children, who was not identified, could be heard in the background pleading, please leave. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Also of note, Kim was attending the basketball game with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashianex Tristan Thompson, who has become quite friendly with the KarJenner clan. Kim, Khloe and their mom Kris Jenner all flew to Toronto a few weeks ago to attend the funeral of Tristan’s mother after she died suddenly of a heart attack. Kanye and Kim separated in 2021, with Kim filing for divorce after six years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple will get joint custody with equal access to their 4 children, while Kim will receive $200,000 a month in child support. Meanwhile, Kanye has moved on with a new wife, while Kim continues to play on the court after breaking up with pete davidson. Related link Related: Kanye Wests Girlfriends: From Amber Rose to Kim K to His Supposed New Wife Bianca Censori Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2023/01/28/kanye-west-robbery-woman-phone-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos