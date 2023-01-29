IAS topper Tina Dabi returns to Instagram in Bollywood avatar, thank you Kriti Sanon; sharing bollywood biggies posts





IAS topper Tina Dabi made an Instagram comeback after more than 25 weeks in a Bollywood avatar as she thanked Kriti Sanon. Tina, whose last Instagram post was shared on August 3 last year, filled her Instagram stories with video messages from big names in Bollywood such as music director Salim Merchant of duo Salim-Sulaiman and Kriti Sanon, among others. Tina is currently serving as District Collector and Magistrate of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The city is set to host the “Desert Festival” for three days starting Feb. 3. Writing about the festival, Tina shared a message on Saturday writing, “Everyone is cordially invited to attend one of the biggest tourist festivals in Rajasthan! . Visit Jaisalmer to witness the vibrant culture and natural heritage! Goodbye !

Besides the above three dates, we have a pre-festival event in Pokhran, Jaisalmer on 2nd February 2023. #desertfestival2023 #rajasthantourism #jaisalmer. Also read: IAS topper Tina Dabi begins new chapter in her life months after divorce from Athar Aamir Khan, gets engaged to fellow IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande In another post, the popular official wrote: “4 days | 10 famous artists | 5 Famous Folk Artists | More than 300 folk artists | 25+ experiences and activities | 15+ Competitions | Over 45 hours of festival atmosphere. We welcome you to Jaisalmer Desert Festival. She had recently shared a video message from Salim before following it up with a similar video from Kriti. Kriti said, “Currently I am in Jaisalmer which is so amazing. It’s the third film I’ve shot here and it’s been a great experience. And I heard that Maru Mahotsav is running from February 3 to February 5. So if you are going to be in Jaisalmer this time be there. Tina was the best IAS in 2016. She gained incredible popularity on social media especially on Instagram due to her love life involving Athar Aamir Khan who got India’s 2nd place in UPSC exam the same year. The two tied the knot in 2018 with prominent people in the country attending their reception. She had added Khan to her surname after marrying Athar. Later, her Instagram biography proudly described her as a To install Kashmiri bahu. However, both filed for divorce in 2020 before a civil court in Jaipur approved their divorce petition a year later. Tina married Dr Pradeep Gawande last year in Rajasthan, while Athar tied the knot with Dr. Mehreen Qazi the same year. Pradeep is a civil servant working in the government of Rajasthan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jantakareporter.com/entertainment/everyone-is-cordially-invited-ias-topper-tina-dabi-returns-to-instagram-in-bollywood-avatar-thanks-kriti-sanon-shares-messages-from-bollywood-biggies/404342/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos