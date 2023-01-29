Entertainment
The rise of Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan in "Pathaan". Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan in “Pathaan”. Photo: Collected
Known as the King of Bollywood, Badshah, King Khan and most recently Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has reigned over the Indian film industry for nearly 30 years. Famous for her endearing dimples and signature outstretched arms, her charm is hard to resist and her expressive eyes tug on a chord you don’t even know exists.
If we go back to his humble roots, SRK’s life is like a fairy tale. A skinny young boy with shaggy hair and S-shaped eyebrows, Khan arrived in Mumbai in the early 1990s with no money, no contacts or even a place to stay. It wasn’t so much food or shelter that sustained him, it was more of a dream. A dream so big and powerful that it could only come from the most innocent and childish hearts. It was a dream to rule Mumbai; one, which he would soon surpass beyond his wildest fantasies.
Khan admits he never came to Bollywood to become a romantic hero. Painfully shy by nature, Khan first played anti-hero roles. Much to the chagrin of the main protagonists, Khan often carried more admiration than them, despite playing villainous roles. Films rejected by the most popular stars of his time often fell into his lap, and he played them with a finesse that would turn average films into blockbusters overnight. It was soon apparent to the who’s who of the industry that the boy had a Midas touch. And it was the Yash Raj banner who finally sealed his destiny as a romantic hero in the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Becoming the longest running film in the history of Indian cinema, the film catapulted Khan’s career to the top, and he would remain there until the very end of stardom itself.
Over the decades, Khan has appeared in over 80 films, won several accolades for his work, prestigious national and international awards and doctorates. Actors who worked with him became popular in his afterglow and he became responsible for launching many successful debutants such as Preity Zinta and Deepika Padukone.
It can be said that Bollywood has seen many idols in its lifetime, and calling Shah Rukh Khan the last of the superstars might be a bit premature. However, something about his silly laugh, the volumes he speaks with his eyes, the genuine understanding of the women he portrays, and the many nuances he so easily adds to his roles, makes others swoon before, and can – be long after him. comparison. There are children who identify with him, young people who fight for him in school, men who wish to emulate him, women who idolize him and the older generation who adore him as their son. prefer.
In real life too, the superstar is known for paying close attention to his family, pleasing endless fans, and letting the media split with his witty stunt doubles. Although he belongs to a world of controversy, his co-actors cannot fault his respect for women, and he is loved by everyone in his unit, from the director to the janitor, for his cheerfulness, energy and honesty.
In a world where actors share their lives too much to be accessible, Khan guards his privacy like a shark but lovingly opens his arms to the crowd of fans below his balcony, increasing the enigma that surrounds him. At a time when people derive malevolent pleasure from the tragedies of others, unimaginable masses are stepping up to support him in his personal challenges. Despite a lull in his career, fan adulation continues to grow for the King. Burj Khalifa wishes him a happy birthday, the American president quotes the dialogues of his films. What other Bollywood superstar in the history of superstars has been so fiery?
Knowingly or not, Shah Rukh has been teaching people to dream, to love in different shades, for decades. The fact that people always want more from him says a lot about the sheer magic of Bollywood Badshah. The crowds that gather outside the confines of his house, waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of him, know that he will never know them personally, uniquely, as is so likely to do in his films. But the fact that every person waiting for him still illogically, unreasonably, irrevocably and invariably loves him speaks volumes about the magic of the newest of superstars Shah Rukh Khan.
|
