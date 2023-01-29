Supriya Sule Praises ‘Superstar’ Shah Rukh, Interviews Leaders Who Criticize Pathaan | Bollywood

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule, who is currently a Member of Parliament, spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and his film Pathaan in a recent interview. She also spoke about Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra who had earlier called for Pathaan to be banned. Supriya said Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone “look fabulous” in Pathaan. The politician added that “most people were jealous of Shah Rukh Khan”. Read also : After Pathaan’s box office success, Kangana Ranaut warns Bollywood to stay away from politics

In December 2022, after the release of the song Pathaan Besharam Rang, Narottam Mishra threatened to ban the film in Madhya Pradesh. He had objected to Deepika Padukone wearing an orange swimsuit in the song. Over the next few weeks, many other political leaders and organizations voiced objections to Pathaan, who alongside Shah Rukh and Deepika also features John Abraham. The film was released on January 25 and has since broken several box office records.

When asked to impersonate Shah Rukh Khan, Supriya said in an interview with Unfiltered By Samdish on YouTube: “How would I know? Shah Rukh Khan please he’s the superstar of India. Right now I’m just jealous of how good he looks in this movie (Pathaan). He and Deepika are watching (gasp breathlessly) They look fabulous! I think most people are jealous of Shah Rukh Khan. ..” Supriya then replied that she had been asked if she would defend comments made about Pathaan by politicians such as Narottam Mishra, “Not at all, I will not defend. I will (pick up) the phone and ask ‘bhaiya aap ko kya ho gaya hai (brother, what’s wrong with you)?'”

Supriya added: “But the problem is that why are we even discussing such things. (Late union minister and BJP leader) Arun Jaitley used to say ‘aap dikhana band kar dijiye, log bolna band kar denge ( if you stop streaming, people will stop saying things). Sometimes I think Arun ji is right. It’s actually irrelevant, and it’s become so sad because a lot of videos of other co-workers started coming out. That’s not why we’re here for politics. I’m not advocating for one or the other…”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. According to trade analysts and film exhibitors, Pathaan’s national net collection will easily cross 225 crore in the first long weekend and 300 crores in a week. According to production banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan reported 200 crores worldwide within two days of its release.