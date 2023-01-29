Quinnipiac holds off Siena women’s basketball for 68-63 victory





HAMDEN, Conn. The Siena women’s basketball team traded points with Quinnipiac in the first half, then basically traded baskets in the second. It wasn’t good enough for the Saints, after falling 33-24 at halftime and failing to come within six of a header until the game was out of reach at the end, as the Bobcats won 68-63 at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden. , Connecticut Saturday afternoon. Siena fell to 7-4 in the MAAC and 13-8 overall, and Quinnipiac (13-7 overall) jumped from a tie with Siena in the MAAC standings, to 8-3. Teresa Seppala made a 3-pointer with four seconds left as Siena went 68-63, the first time the Quinnipiacs lead was less than six since the second quarter. It was a game against a Siena team that had scored 94 points twice in its last four games against a Quinnipiac team that ranked ninth in the nation in defensive goal percentage. The Bobcats’ opponents have averaged just 46.0 points per game over the Quinnipiacs’ previous five games. Siena launched their attack in the first quarter, but couldn’t overcome the bump trying to catch up in the second half. Seppala finished with 17 points, and Anajah Brown and Emina Selimovic scored 13 and 10 respectively for Siena. Mary Baskerville had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Quinnipiac, and Jackie Grisdale scored 17 points. Siena took a 16-7 lead to start the game with 12 straight points scored by five different players. Quinnipiac responded with an 11-0 run early in the second quarter, capped by a backhand and two free throws from Baskerville for an 18-16 lead. Siena took a 22-18 lead, but the Bobcats continued on another tear, going 15 straight including 6-for-6 from the free throw line to go ahead 33-22. Seppala finally ended Quinnipiac’s run on a layup with 52 seconds left in the first half, leaving the Bobcats with a 33-24 lead going into the third quarter. Siena got half a six under in the third quarter, 42-36 on a Seppala 3-pointer with 3:46 left and 44-38 on Ahniysha Jacksons’ field goal with 3:20 left. Quinnipiac was able to hold off the Saints, however, finishing third with a 50-42 lead. Siena moved within six points of a lead once in the fourth quarter, 56-50 with 6:40 to go, but that was as close as it got until the game’s dying seconds. . GAZETTE COVER Make sure you have access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscription page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Collegiate Sports, Siena College, Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailygazette.com/2023/01/28/quinnipiac-holds-off-siena-womens-basketball-for-68-63-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos