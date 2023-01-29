Buzzed Barbers WeHo has a grand opening in West Hollywood

Buzzed Barbers WeHo is the latest small business to open in the city of West Hollywood. The hair salon located at 1047 Havenhurst Drive celebrates its grand opening today from 2-8 p.m. and will officially open regular hours beginning Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 7 days out of 7.

Ejmin Abranosian, owner of the WeHo site with his business partner Gina Barbone, said that as early as 2019 he wanted to open a hair salon open to all walks of life where everyone felt comfortable and accepted. His original goal was to open in West Hollywood, but he ended up opening his first location in Glendale.

Like many businesses in 2019, Buzzed Barbers Glendale was booming in the Valley right after opening, but the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Buzzed Barbers has endured years of uncertainty, however, through hard work, small businesses have managed to weather the worst of the pandemic.

Ejmin’s dream of opening in West Hollywood came true when space at 1047 Havenhurst Drive became available next to Miss Cafe. Melbourne. Gina Carbone, a local WeHo barber, shared Ejmin’s vision of an all-inclusive and comfortable barber shop, so the two teamed up to open Buzzed Barbers WeHo. “Gina was one of my closest friends and we really showed up one day working together in our favorite city,” Ejmin said. “Gina Carbone is now booking appointments with her incredible team of barbers which opens February 1st.”

Ejmin adds that buzzing barbers has a strong backbone with an incredible team of partners. The Glendale location includes barber Arais Savarani and his longtime friend Shant Ranjbar. The team worked on building the hair salon to become what it is today.

Buzzed Barbers WeHo is now taking appointments. Call for a cut at 323-701-2002 or download the Fresha app to book your first appointment.